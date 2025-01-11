Top Highest First Day Grossers in APTS: Ram Charan's Game Changer Seventh

Game Changer collected Rs. 43 crore approx in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its first day, which places it as the seventh-highest first day ever in the twin state. Without any context, this isn't a bad place to be at but it is when proper context is added these numbers look quite ordinary.

There has been a huge increase in the first-day business recently, with ticket prices going through the roof. Telangana saw a major increase in ticket prices in 2021 when the prices were essentially doubled from the previous rates. However, that increase was cancelled out by stricter regulation by Andhra Pradesh, which kept the first-day numbers kind of flat from pre-CoVID levels. Telangana was making up for nearly the same collections as Andhra Pradesh for the first day, when traditionally it used to be around half. This remained the case in 2022 and 2023.

With regime change in Andhra Pradesh last year, the ticket price regulations have become lenient and films are also given over-the-top hikes and extra shows permissions, which has taken the first-day business to another level. Last year saw Devara clearing the Rs. 60 crore mark on the first day and Pushpa 2 took the record with Rs. 80 crore plus, with what many felt wasn't even optimal performance.

It is under this context that this Rs. 43 crore of Game Changer looks very ordinary. Even though, Guntur Kaaram collected a similar amount last year, it had far higher occupancies than Game Changer, which was rather ordinary at around 45-50 per cent level.

This is also a side effect of increased ticket prices. With high ticket prices, the business can skyrocket but when the hype around the film isn't that great, it could backfire with low occupancies. Earlier, even the weakest of big-star Telugu films used to record occupancies at around 70-80 per cent but now they can go as low as sub 50 per cent, if not on the first day, definitely on the second.

The Top Highest First Day Box Office Collections in AP/TS are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 80.50 cr. 2 RRR 2022 Rs. 77.50 cr. 3 Devara 2024 Rs. 65.00 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 57.25 cr. 5 Salaar 2023 Rs. 55.00 cr. 6 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 44.75 cr. 7 Game Changer 2024 Rs. 43.00 cr. 8 Guntur Kaaram 2023 Rs. 42.50 cr. 9 Saaho 2019 Rs. 40.75 cr. 10 Syeraa Narasimha Reddy 2019 Rs. 39.00 cr. 11 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 38.75 cr. 12 Sarkaru Vaari Paata 2020 Rs. 36.25 cr. 13 Vakeel Saab 2022 Rs. 35.75 cr. 14 Sarileru Neekevvaru 2024 Rs. 34.50 cr. 15 Bheemla Nayak 2022 Rs. 30.50 cr. 16 Radhe Shyam 2022 Rs. 30.50 cr. 17 Aravindha Sametha 2018 Rs. 29.50 cr. 18 Pushpa: The Rise 2021 Rs. 29.50 cr. 19 Acharya 2022 Rs. 28.50 cr. 20 Mahrishi 2019 Rs. 27.00 cr.

