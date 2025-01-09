Game Changer Breakeven Target At The Box Office: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Shankar's movie NEEDS to gross in excess of Rs 400 crore worldwide

Game Changer, directed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in title roles, is all set to release tomorrow, the 10th of January, 2025, across the world. The movie's advance bookings are good on paper, with it flirting to take a gross worldwide start in the vicinity of Rs 90-100 crore. For a film as highly budgeted as Game Changer, what really matters after the opening is good holds on subsequent days.

If there is acceptance for Game Changer, it will play out well through the Sankranthi period, despite competition from other local biggies like Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. We have seen in the past that multiple movies can do well at the box office in the holiday period. Based on the analysis by Andhra Box Office, Game Changer must gross in excess of Rs 400 crore theatrically. The area wise targets of the movie based on their data is as under.

Game Changer Theatrical Pre-Release Business

Area Value/Rate (In CR) Nizam 50 Vizag 15.6 East 10.4 West 7.8 Krishna 9.1 Guntur 10.4 Nellore 5.4 Ceeded 23 Total Andhra 131.70 Karnataka 18 Tamil Nadu 15 Kerala 0.5 Hindi Belts 25 Overseas 25 Print&Publicity 4.8 Worldwide Theatrical 220

Rs 400 crore or more (based on which circuit contributes more), is what the film needs to do in theatres, to get a share of Rs 220 crore.

The budget of the movie, based on what the producers claim, is in the vicinity of Rs 500 crore. The cumulative recoveries from theatrical and non-theatrical will be a maximum of Rs 350 crore, which makes us question the authenticity of the budget claimed by the producers. Are the producers going to incur losses even if the movie breaks even, or is the budget not as much as what is claimed? We shall know once the film releases.

Game Changer plays at a theatre near you in just a few hours. Are you all set for the commercial entertainer? Do let us know.

