Game Changer (Hindi) Advance Booking Update India: Ram Charan's political actioner sells 3K tickets in top chains, 1 day out

Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmughan and starring Ram Charan in the lead role along with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, is set for a slow start at the Hindi box office.

Game Changer sells under 3,000 tickets in top National chains; targets an opening of Rs 3 crore

As of Wednesday night (January 8), the political action drama has sold around 3,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day in Hindi. Of which, PVR Inox is leading with around 2,000 tickets while the latter sold around 750 tickets.

Billed on a heavy budget, Game Changer has so far recorded poor sales in the Hindi belt. With one day still in hand, it is expected to register around 10K admits before the first show begins. The makers are planning to release it in Hindi on around 2000 screens on January 10. However, the fate of Game Changer will heavily depend on word-of-mouth as it doesn't have much buzz outside its home turf.

Currently, it is expected to take an underwhelming opening of Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 3 crore in the North belt. However, things can change after the first show. If it manages to meet the expectations of the mass audience, the movie will see a glorious box office run.

Game Changer is a token release for Hindi; will clash with Sonu Sood's Fateh

Game Changer will be a token release in the North circuit, as all the promotional assets have majorly focused on the Telugu audience. Whatever it will do in the dubbed versions will be all because of the brand names associated with the project.

The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani movie will face a clash with Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, in the North circuits. At the same time, it will have a significant competitor in the name of Daaku Maharaaj in the Telugu belt from January 12 onwards.

It will be interesting to see how Game Changer performs at the box office. All said, the Ram Charan starrer will open much less than Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 with the Hindi dubbed version.

