Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Booking: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie crosses USD 425K at box office, 1 week out

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, registered a decent advance of USD 425K in North America. Deets Inside.
After the global success of RRR, Telugu Superstar Ram Charan is all set to return to the big screens with his next biggie, Game Changer. The political action drama is one of the biggest releases of 2025. The advance booking has been opened in the international markets. Here's a look at how Game Changer is doing in pre-sales.
Game Changer records USD 425K pre-sales; needs to maintain a solid pace
With 7 days left to hit the premiere show, the Shankar directorial has recorded a decent advance of USD 425K in North America. As of January 3rd, the movie has sold more than 15,000 tickets in around 1200 shows across the territory. The advance booking will see a significant surge as the film approaches its release date.
The big-budget political action drama is expected to take a record opening on its first day. However, the movie will have to prove its worth in order to sustain itself at the box office and record a phenomenal theatrical run. If the movie meets with superlative word-of-mouth, the sky will be the limit for its box office potential.
Will Game Changer mark the comeback of Shankar after the Indian 2 setback?
The advance booking of Game Changer is yet to open in India. The movie is generating decent buzz with the release of its trailer. Seeing how Game Changer performs at the box office will be interesting. In addition, its success will be crucial for Shankar, as his last venture, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, was a huge bomb at the box office.
For the unversed, Game Changer is a political action drama written by Karthik Subbaraj. It is slated to hit the screens on January 10, on the occasion of Sankranti 2025. The movie will face a clash with Balayya's Daaku Maharaaj in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
