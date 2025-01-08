Game Changer India Advance Bookings Update: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie aims to meet SKY HIGH business expectations

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, is gearing up to hit the big screens very soon. The advance booking is now open in India in limited screens and here's how the reports are!

Game Changer eyeing BANGER business in India

The political action drama, directed by maverick director Shankar Shanmughan, started showing growth in the advance booking. The limited advances for Game Changer opened a couple of days ago, with screens increasing each day as we approach the release.

So far, the advances are on the average side in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in Tamil Nadu, while it is pretty slow in other states. However, the full-fledged advances will begin tomorrow in the Telugu states.

Looking at the big names associated with the project, Game Changer is aiming for a banger theatrical business. The movie has two biggest brands for the Telugu audience- Ram Charan and Shankar, who will assure a massive opening at the box office. Moreover, the movie is hitting the screens on Pongal weekend, giving an upper hand for the business perspective. Even weak movies do well during this much-celebrated festival in Telugu regions, the Shankar movie is also expected to do the same.

Game Changer to take a slow start in Hindi

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is a heavy-budget project. Moreover, the project was hit by multiple delays. Planned as a Pan-India movie, Game Changer doesn't have much buzz in the Hindi markets.

The trailer and sub-par songs couldn't generate the much-needed buzz in the North belt. As per estimates, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani movie is expected to take a slow start in Hindi under Rs 3 crore.

However, things can change just after the 1st show. If it manages to receive positive word-of-mouth, the movie has the potential to blow up and do sky-high business in India.

