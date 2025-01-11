Game Changer (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie observes a drop; Nets Rs 6.65 crore on 1st Saturday

Game Changer, which marks Ram Charan's comeback as a solo lead, arrived in cinemas on January 10, 2025. Helmed by S Shankar, the political action thriller has been running in theaters for two days. Also starring Kiara Advani, the Telugu film has been perceived as regular regional movie in Hindi markets.

Game Changer Struggles To Gain Momentum; Earns Rs 6.65 Crore On Day 2

On Friday, Game Changer collected Rs 7 crore at the Hindi box office. On the second day of its release, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film observed a drop of 5 percent and collected Rs 6.65 crore. The two-day collection of S Shankar's helmer is now Rs 13.65 crore. To note, around 5-6 crore of the movie's 2 day collections are from the tickets purchased by the movie's makers. The film's collections from tickets purchased by audiences is around 7-8 crore.

Game Changer needs to net Rs 55 crore or so in Hindi markets to be referred to as a hit. Realistically, it should do alteast 65-70 crore since money is being pumped by the producers for the movie tickets in Hindi, thus adding to their overall costs.

Here's How Much Game Changer Has Collected In Two Days:

Days Net Collections In Hindi Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 6.65 crore Total Rs 13.65 crore in two days

A Brief About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in triple roles namely H. Ram Nandan IAS including his father, Appanna and younger brother, H. Charan IPS. Ram as Ram Nandan navigates his journey to expose corrupt politicians who destroy his father, Appanna's dream of witnessing a corruption-free nation. Kiara Advani plays the role of Ram's wife, Deepika.

In the film, actors Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, and Srikanth are cast in crucial roles.

With Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have reunited after six years. They first shared screen space in their Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hit the screens in 2019.

Game Changer In Theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

