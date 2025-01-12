Game Changer Hindi Day 3 Trends: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s film shows no sign of growth; needs to pick up

Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmughan and starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, continues to struggle at the box office. The political action drama is not showing any sign of growth on its 3rd day.

Game Changer remains flat on Big Sunday; needs to pick up

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer opened with Rs 7 crore on its opening day. The Pan-India movie further witnessed a slight drop and collected Rs 6.65 crore on Day 2, taking the total cume to Rs 13.65 crore net at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, around 36% of the total two-day collection came from self-buyings and dirty tactics.

Talking about its trends today on the big Sunday, Game Changer has so far remained flat and didn't show any significant growth at the box office. The third-day collections are expected to be in the same range of Rs 6.5 crore to Rs 7 crore. Ideally, the movie of this stature should have jumped more than 100% on its first Sunday.

Game Changer received mixed-bag reactions, which is a major roadblock for the movie. The Ram Charan movie needs to pick up and show better trends on the weekdays. For the unversed, the political action drama will have to collect over Rs 55 crore net in the Hindi belt to end up being a successful venture.

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in triple roles, namely H. Ram Nandan IAS, including his father, Appanna, and younger brother, H. Charan IPS. Ram as Ram Nandan navigates his journey to expose corrupt politicians who destroy his father, Appanna's dream of witnessing a corruption-free nation. Kiara Advani plays the role of Ram's wife, Deepika.

With Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have reunited after six years. They first shared screen space in their Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

Game Changer In Theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

