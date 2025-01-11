Game Changer has an abysmal start overseas, raking in just USD 1.87 million (Rs. 16 crore) on its first day, including previews. Combined with Rs. 60 crore in India, the worldwide gross of Ram Charan starrer film is just over Rs. 75 crore through Friday. The way the box office operates in the Telugu film industry, a first day of Rs. 100 crore plus has kind of become a must for a big-budgeted, big-star film, which Game Changer has fallen well short of.

The film had a poor opening in the all-important United States, where the previews came in at USD 825K on Thursday and then Friday struggled with just over USD 300K. The way the Telugu market increased in the United States recently, it felt that every big Telugu film will target USD 2 million plus previews, here not only does it not do USD 2 million, but couldn't even cross USD 1 million. There is really no comeback from a poor start for a big Telugu film as the last time that happened was probably, NEVER.

When the main market of the United States hasn't collected, it's futile to expect anything from elsewhere and that is the case here as well with low business everywhere else, though probably still not as disappointing as the United States.



Game Changer will probably earn USD 3 million over its first weekend and then wrap inside USD 4 million in the full run, a number that it should have targeted to collect on the first day.

The First Day Overseas Box Office Collections of Game Changer are as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,125,000 Canada USD 100,000 Australia - NZ USD 155,000 Middle East USD 150,000 United Kingdom USD 215,000 Rest of World USD 125,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,870,000

(Rs. 16.00 cr.)

