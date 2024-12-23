Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Booking Update: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani movie closes in on USD 250k, with 18 days to go

S Shankar's upcoming film, Game Changer is all set to begin 2025 amidst all the anticipation. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani as the leads, the highly-awaited Telugu film, will open its curtains on January 10 next year, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti weekend. Also featuring Prakash Raj, Shankar's directorial had been selling tickets in advance sales in the USA for some time now.

Game Changer Finishes With USD 250k Advance Tickets In North America

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer opened to a slow beginning in its advance sales for the premiere in the USA. With 18 days left for its release, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has closed its advance bookings while selling USD 250k tickets in North America. It has lagged behind the expected USD 1 million advance sales.

The pace of Ram Charan's Game Changer is reasonable, however, it is not anywhere close to other Tollywood star heroes' pan-Indian films including Devara: Part 1 (2024), Salaar (2023), Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), and Kalki 2989 AD (2024). Devara starred Jr. NTR. Pushpa 2 is headlined by Allu Arjun. Both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas in the lead role.

Made on a huge budget, the hype of Game Changer is relatively low. Speaking of its Hindi dubbed version, the excitement is quite less and its trailer will decide if it will deliver a respectable opening.

Advertisement

Watch The Official Teaser Of Game Changer

Ram Charan And S Shankar Have High Hopes From Game Changer

The box office performance of Game Changer matters a lot to Tamil filmmaker S Shankar, who last helmed Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 this year. The vigilante action thriller was a disaster during its release. Shankar is making his Telugu directorial debut with Ram Charan-starrer.

For Ram Charan, the upcoming political action thriller is his first movie as a solo lead since the 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Co-starring Kiara Advani, it was a flop at the box office. His last two-hero movie was SS Ramajouli's 2022 global hit, RRR in which he shared screen space with Jr. NTR. After the epic historical action film, he appeared in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya the same year, which emerged as a disaster.

Can S Shankar and Ram Charan change their fortunes with Game Changer?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Game Changer USA Premiere Advance Box Office Update: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer shows slow movement; Sells tickets worth USD 60k with 24 days to go