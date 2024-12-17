Game Changer USA Premiere Advance Box Office Update: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer shows slow movement; Sells tickets worth USD 60k with 24 days to go

Filmmaker S Shankar is making his Telugu directorial debut with Game Changer next year. The upcoming political action thriller movie stars Ram Charan in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, and others. Ahead of its release, the highly-awaited Tollywood film began its advance bookings through its premiere shows in the United States of America.

Game Changer Sells USD 60k Tickets In Advance Bookings In USA

Game Changer, which is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2025, has taken a slow start for the advance bookings, for the USA premiere. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has sold tickets worth USD 60K tickets in the USA so far which is significantly lower than Tollywood pan-Indian star films post-pandemic.

Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, sold tickets worth USD 150k in the same time frame despite having less screens and shows. Salaar, Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD were significantly ahead too.

Going by the trajectory of sales, the final advance bookings of Game Changer is likely to be under USD 1 million, unless Ram Charan's visit to the US leads to boost in ticket sales. The Tollywood star will be attending the pre-release event of Game Changer in Texas this month and will later promote the film in the US in January.



Can Game Changer Change The Game For Ram Charan And S Shankar?

Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya, in a supporting role. His last full fledged role was in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022, worldwide. The movie co-starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too.

S Shankar previously helmed Indian 2, the sequel to Indian (1996), which emerged as a disaster, grossing just around Rs 150 crore. Before this, S Shankar directed the 2018 film, 2.0 which did well, though not as well as expected.

Anil Thadani Owns The Distribution Rights Of Game Changer In North India

Quoting industry sources, Pinkvilla earlier reported that film distributor Anil Thadani has acquired the distribution rights of Game Changer for the North Indian audience. The acquisition was on an advance basis of Rs 75 crore. The rights are likely to be renegotiated.

How excited are you for Game Changer, which is all set to release in theatres on 10th January, 2025.

