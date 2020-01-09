Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit starrer has a solid grip

Good Newwz Box Office Collections: The Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is slowly inching towards Rs 200 crore club.

Good Newwz box office day 13 report is out. As per the Tweet by Dharma Productions, the , Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has minted Rs 177.31 crore at the ticket windows in India. The Twitter handle's tweet read,"The Batras truly know how to deliver #GoodNewwz!" along with an image showcasing the total numbers.

Coming to domestic box office numbers, for the unversed, the movie became a hit within just 8 days and gave stiff competition to Dabangg 3. The other three releases Bhangra Paa Lai, Shimla Mirch and Sab Kushal Mangal hardly had any buzz and have been no threat to the movie. Also, good word of mouth from masses as well as critics have helped the movie to replicate more than Rs 10 crore for 10 days straight. It will interesting to see how the movie mints now on considering big-ticket films such as Darbar, Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is releasing.

The 1st day collection of the movie was amazing with Rs 17.5 crore collection. The movie earned whopping Rs 21.5 crore and Rs 26 crore on day 2 and day 3 respectively. The collections dipped from day 4 in comparison to first 3-day collections, however, they have been around Rs 10 crore. Speaking of the movie, the comedy-drama is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and bankrolled by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia, and under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

