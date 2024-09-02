Dwayne Johnson Has 'Full Circle Moment' At Alma Mater As He Shares THIS Hilarious Advice With College Students

On September 1, Dwayne Johnson, the star of Black Adam, attended the University of Miami's Canes Fest and went down memory lane. The 52-year-old actor and former college football player shared a touching moment with incoming freshmen by giving them his Papatui men's skincare and grooming products. Johnson described it as a cool full circle moment, in which he reflected on his own college experience while interacting with the new students.

Johnson shared a video of several freshmen trying out Papatui products at a booth set up during the event. The students shared their impressions of the brand, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Johnson expressed his satisfaction with the gesture, writing, "Cool full circle moment that I'm able to gift our Miami incoming freshman their PAPATUI so they can take better care of themselves as they begin their exciting college journey."

Along with the product giveaway, Johnson offered some lighthearted advice to new college students. His message was clear and humorous: “Study hard, have fun and don’t get too drunk as balls on Thursday nights, cos you still have class on Friday!”

Johnson, who began playing football for the University of Miami in 1991, had a significant impact as a defensive lineman, recording 77 tackles and 4.25 sacks. Despite his achievements, he humorously recalled his freshman year, mentioning that all they were given was 3 hots and a cot and the physical challenges of football practice.

Aside from his playful advice, Johnson has consistently shared important life lessons with his fans. In an interview with PEOPLE in April, he spoke about his mother's support during his difficult teenage years.

“Even when I was a punk kid in high school, getting in trouble, getting arrested, she’d say, ‘I feel like the world will hear from you one day.’ This is as she’s picking me up from the police station,” Johnson said.

Reflecting on his younger self, Johnson offered advice to his past self that let your gut guide you. If something feels strange, there's a reason your gut is telling you. Make sure to listen to that voice; it will serve you for the rest of your life.

He also joked about his previous habit of stealing Snickers bars, telling his younger self to go back to the 7-Eleven in Hawaii and buy all the Snickers, pay for them, and leave them there for other people.

