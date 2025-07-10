Superman: Why Was James Gunn Shouting ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ at David Corenswet on Set? Says Actor is ‘Not Sensitive’

The search for James Gunn’s Superman was not an easy one, but the director himself might disagree. Having revealed how David Corenswet charmed him from the get-go after competing against about 400 others for the part, the two became a team. Things were not always so happening on the sets, however, as the director is said to have shut down the actor’s seemingly never-ending list of questions one too many times.

Advertisement

Superman: The Fight Between Two Hard-Headed Men? Think Again

Talking to GQ, James Gunn revealed that David Corenswet would always come up with so many queries to perfect his role as Clark Kent. He added how the doubts were valid and came from a place of wanting to learn; however, they would get a lot sometimes, especially for the brutally honest man behind the camera. ““Sometimes his questions are great, and I totally see where they make him better, and because they make him better, they make the movie better. But every once in a while, it’s just one question too many, and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, just, David, stop, stop, for a minute.’”

Did this affect the relationship between the director and his star? Absolutely not. According to the filmmaker, it only proved their bond was stronger than ever. “The beautiful thing about me and David is that he knows that about himself, and he knows where my limits are." His blunt response would be taken positively by the actor.

Advertisement

“When I say, ‘David, shut the f*ck up,’ David totally gets it and does not take that personally.” He added how his own sensitivity around actors could affect their chemistry and how reciprocating that emotion works for the ones putting their own out on the screen. But the case with the Sumerman star was special. “But with David, he’s not that way. He’s not sensitive like that,” clarifying any questions about their off-screen synergy.

Superman marks James Gunn’s first run with the DC Comics world, taking over from Zack Snyder, having earned positive responses so far. The film runs in theatres starting this weekend!

ALSO READ: David Corenswet’s Superman Earns Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes with James Gunn Direction, Find Out Debut Score