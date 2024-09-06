7 Highest Grossing Godzilla Movies Worldwide; Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire tops

Godzilla is a popular monster franchise that is credited as the longest-continuously-running film franchise in the Guinness World Records. Active since 1954, the much-celebrated franchise has over 38 movies apart from Television series and other formats. Considered among the highest-grossing franchises of all time, Godzilla enjoys immense popularity and cult fan following across the globe. Here's presenting a list of the top 7 highest grossing Godzilla movies of all time.

7 Highest Grossing Godzilla Movies of all time

1. Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire is the latest installment of the popular franchise. The 2024 movie opened to mixed word of mouth but managed to clock a worldwide gross of USD 568.72 Million, topping the previous best of Godzilla (2014). It was made on an estimated budget of USD 135 Million - USD 150 Million.

It marked the fifth instalment of the monsterverse but the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise and 13th in the King Kong franchise. The high-budget tentpole movie is the spiritual sequel of the 2021 released Godzilla vs Kong and continues the following events.

2. Godzilla (2014)

The 2014 released American monster film, Godzilla rules at the second spot among the highest-grossing Godzilla movies of all time. Helmed by Gareth Edwards, Godzilla starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, Bryan Cranston and others, won hearts both critically and commercially.

Advertisement

Mounted on a production budget of around USD 160 Million, Godzilla collected over USD 529.07 Million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the franchise. The record was later broken by the 2024 released of Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire.

3. Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

The fourth installment of the Monsterverse and the sequel of Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, this 2021 released action drama is the biggest showdown between the two monsters. The movie was directed by Adam Wingard, and it starred Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall, among others.

Bankrolled by Legendary Pictures on a production cost of around USD 155 Million to USD 200 Million, Godzilla vs Kong raked over a total box office collection of USD 449.45 Million globally. The movie secured the third spot among the highest-grossing Godzilla movies of all time.

4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Co-written and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters served as the third movie of the monsterverse. The big-scale monster film opened to mixed talks among the critics and collected over USD 383.29 Million at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Considering the big production cost of the movie, it disappointed the makers with its revenue. However, the monster film managed to make it to the list securing the 4th spot among the highest-grossing Godzilla Movies of all time.

5. Godzilla (1998)

The 1998 released monster movie Godzilla, was written and directed by Roland Emmerich. The movie paid tribute to Tomoyuki Tanaka, who was the co-creator and producer of many Godzilla movies.

Though the movie opened to negative word of mouth from the critics, it managed to gross a total box office collection of USD 376 Million globally and secured the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Godzilla Movies of all time. It's surreal to see a 1998 movie still making in the top 5 money-spinners of the Godzilla franchise.

6. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Godzilla Minus One is a Japanese epic Kaiju film which is directed by Takashi Yamazaki. He also served as the writer and visual effects supervisor. The movie was lauded for its brilliant execution and is considered among the best movies of the monster franchise.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Toho Studios and Robot Communications, Godzilla Minus One was made on a limited budget of USD 10 Million to USD 15 Million, which is comparatively much less than other Godzilla movies.

It grossed over a total worldwide gross collection of USD 104.35 Million by the end of its final run and secured the sixth spot among the highest-grossing Godzilla Movies of all time. The movie won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for its visual effects.

7. Shin Godjira (2016)

It is a Japanese kaiju film jointly directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi. The live-action monster movie received critical acclaim in Japan but couldn't get a positive response from Western critics.

The movie went on to collect a total gross of USD 75.61 Million at the worldwide box office, securing the seventh spot among the highest-grossing Godzilla movies of all time.

Following is the list of highest-grossing Godzilla movies of all time:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire USD 568.72 Million 2 Godzilla USD 529.07 Million 3 Godzilla vs Kong USD 449.45 Million 4 Godzilla: King of the Monsters USD 383.29 Million 5 Godzilla USD 376.00 Million 6 Godzilla Minus One USD 104.35 Million 7 Shin Godjira USD 75.61 Million

Besides the above-mentioned monster movies, a few other notable Godzilla franchise movies which left a mark at the box office include Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla 2, Godzilla 2000 and others. Which one is your favorite Godzilla movie? Tell us in the comment section.

If you loved reading this article, you can also check out the highest-grossing Disney movies of all time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest-Grossing Star Wars Movies Worldwide: The Force Awakens, Revenge of the Sith, and others