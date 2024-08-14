Top 7 Highest Grossing Disney Movies Worldwide; Avengers Endgame, Inside Out 2, and more

Walt Disney is among the top international conglomerates in the world. Whether it’s animation, live-action, or superhero movies, Disney is synonymous with visually appealing content and great storytelling. Moreover, the company contributes a large portion to the total theatrical returns every year. It undoubtedly has the most movies among the top highest grossers at the worldwide box office, either as the production company or as the distributor. While Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine are storming the box office, take a look at the 7 highest-grossing Disney movies of all time.

7 highest grossing Disney Movies at the worldwide box office

1. Avengers: Endgame

The 2019 release Avengers: Endgame reigns as the highest-grossing movie in the world, with a global gross collection of $2.79 billion. This superhero action movie marked the end of Marvel's Phase Three and proved to be the biggest money-spinner across the globe.

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, Avengers: Endgame, directed by the Russo Brothers, holds a special place among MCU fans. It was produced on an expected budget of $400 million and tops the chart as the highest-grossing Disney movie worldwide.

Two sequels, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, are currently in the works and scheduled to hit the screens in 2026 and 2027, respectively.



2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is one of the most celebrated movies of all time. The epic sci-fi saga is a sequel to Return of the Jedi (1983). Mounted on a production cost of $447 million approx, the movie raked over $2.07 Billion at the worldwide box office and became the second highest grossing Disney movie of all time.

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, the movie is the seventh installment in the Skywalker saga.

3. Avengers: Infinity War

The 2018 released movie Avengers: Infinity War holds the third spot as the highest grossing Disney movie in the world. Infinity War is the 19th film of the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Russo Bros-directed superhero movie is the sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015).

Infinity War was distributed by Walt Disney Studios and produced by Marvel Studios on an estimated budget of around $400 Million. The movie turned out to be very profitable for the makers as it scored a total worldwide gross collection of $2.05 Billion.

4. The Lion King

Walt Disney's production venture The Lion King holds the fourth place among the top highest grossing Disney movies of all time. The much-loved animated musical-drama fetched a worldwide gross of $1.66 Billion during its theatrical run. The 2019 movie was directed by Jon Favreau, with a production cost of around $260 million.

A prequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20th. It is expected to break several records and set new box office benchmarks.

5. Inside Out 2

Currently playing at the theatres, Inside Out 2 is a coming-of-age animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney. The fun comedy-drama is soaring high at the box office and has made its entry among the highest-grossing Disney movies of all time in a short span of time.

The total worldwide gross collection of Inside Out 2 stands at $1.59* Billion right now. It will be interesting to see how much more it could add at the global box office.

6. The Avengers

The 2012 released Superhero movie titled The Avengers was a huge hit at the box office. The movie was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney. Directed by Joss Whedon, The Avengers marked the sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was made on an estimated budget of $225 million, which, in return, collected a whopping $1.52 billion by the end of its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The Avengers emerged as the sixth highest grossing Disney movie of all time.

7. Frozen 2

Bankrolled by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Frozen 2 is an animated musical fantasy drama. The 2019 movie is the sequel to Frozen (2013), which collected over $1.45 Billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Celebrated by the audience, Frozen 2 held the title of highest-grossing animated movie for three years.

Currently, Frozen 2 is seventh among the highest-grossing Disney movies of all time. Moreover, the studio has already announced its sequel, Frozen 3, to be released in 2027.

List of highest grossing Disney movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Avengers: Endgame USD 2.79 billion 2 Star Wars: The Force Awakens USD 2.07 billion 3 Avengers: Infinity Wars USD 2.05 billion 4 The Lion King USD 1.66 billion 5 Inside Out 2 USD 1.59* billion 6 The Avengers USD 1.52 billion 7 Frozen 2 USD 1.45 billion

These are the top 7 highest grossing Disney movies of all time at the worldwide box office. Besides the above-mentioned movies, some other Disney ventures that left a mark at the box office include Deadpool and Wolverine, Beauty and the Beast, Incredible 2, Toy Story 4, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

