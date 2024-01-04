Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide 2023: Shah Rukh Khan claims the top spots with Jawan and Pathaan

The year 2023 was the year of big box office grossers. A total of six Indian films exceeded the Rs. 600 crore mark globally and Salaar is expected to join as seventh upon the conclusion of its theatrical run. Two of them, Jawan and Pathaan, both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, went on to cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark, with Jawan taking the top spot amassing a staggering Rs. 1148 crore.

The year of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return to the silver screen in 2023 after a four-year hiatus. Kicking off the year with Pathaan, which became the first Bollywood film to gross Rs. 1000 crore sans China. He followed it with Jawan in September, surpassing his own records, claiming the #1 position and maintaining it until the year's end. Concluding the year with Dunki, although falling slightly short of expectations, it still managed to secure a spot among the top ten grossers, with a projected final figure of Rs. 450 crore. The cumulative earnings from Shah Rukh Khan's films in 2023 surpassed an astounding Rs. 2600 crore, a feat that defies imagination.

Animal & Gadar 2 Took the Box Office by Storm

In Third, Animal led by Ranbir Kapoor, exceeded even the highest of expectations, collecting nearly Rs. 900 crore at the worldwide box office. That wasn’t the biggest surprise of the year though, the biggest shocker of the year was Gadar 2, a film that took everyone by surprise, exploding onto the scene with over Rs. 500 crore Nett in India, securing the fourth spot in the list.



Rounding off the top five, Vijay starrer Leo, eclipsed ahead of Jailer to emerge second highest-grossing Kollywood film ever with Rs. 615 crore.

The highest-grossing Indian films of the year at the worldwide box office are as follows:

Jawan - Rs. 1148 crore Pathaan - Rs. 1034 crore Animal - Rs. 872 crore (34 days, Rs. 885 crore expected) Gadar 2 - Rs. 687 crore Leo - Rs. 615 crore Jailer - Rs. 603 crore Salaar - Rs. 551 crore (13 days, Rs. 600 crore expected) Tiger 3 - Rs. 440 crore Dunki - Rs. 387 crore (14 days, Rs. 450 crore expected) Adipurush - Rs. 351 crore Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani - Rs. 346 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 - Rs. 340 crore Varisu - Rs. 303 crore The Kerala Story - Rs. 278 crore Oh My God 2 - Rs. 213 crore

