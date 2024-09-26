7 Highest-Grossing Zoe Saldana Movies Worldwide- Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and more

Zoe Saldana is one of the most bankable stars in world cinema. The actress has been part of some of the biggest box-office successes, earning her the title of the second-highest-grossing actress of all time, just behind Scarlett Johansson. When considering all leading actors, including male stars, Zoe Saldana ranks as the 4th most bankable actor. Here’s a look at the highest-grossing Zoe Saldana movies of all time.

7 Highest-Grossing Zoe Saldana Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1: Avatar



Helmed by James Cameron, the 2009 released sci-fi movie Avatar holds the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time. The lifetime collection of Avatar was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame during its release, but the movie reclaimed the title by performing extraordinarily in its re-release.

Currently, Avatar's worldwide gross collection stands at a massive USD 2.927 Billion. Zoe Saldana played the female lead character of Neytiri in the movie and won over all the hearts with her performance.

2. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is not only the second highest-grossing film of all time but also holds the record of being the second highest grosser of Zoe Saldana's career. The much-celebrated Marvel Cinematic Universe served as the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. It grossed a massive worldwide collection of USD 2.748 Billion at the box office.

Zoe Saldana portrayed Gamora in the multiverse films, a character that mainly originates from the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

3. Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar: The Way Of Water served as the sequel to 2009 movie Avatar. Directed by James Cameron, the movie yet again made massive box office record, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

Zoe Saldana reprised her popular character of Neytiri in the movie and impressed the audience. With an astounding business of USD 2.317 Billion, Avatar: The Way Of Water took the third spot among the highest-grossing Zoe Saldana movies worldwide.

4. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War holds the record of being the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie was directed by Russo Brothers and received both critical and commercial success. Avengers: Infinity War grossed a massive USD 2.048 Billion at the worldwide box office and secured the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Zoe Saldana movies.

Zoe Saldana did not play the lead role but reprised her character of Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.

With these four movies, she became the only actor to be part of four movie titles which grossed more than USD 2 Billion each at the global box office.

5. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians Of The Galaxy is a popular film franchise that has three parts in total. The second part, officially titled Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is commercially the most successful attempt of the franchise at the global box office. This trilogy was written and directed by James Gunn.

Zoe Saldana played Gamora in the franchise and starred alongside Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel as the titular Guardians. Sylvester Stallone, too, joined the cast and played a significant role.

This installment grossed a massive USD 869 Million globally and secured the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Zoe Saldana movies at the worldwide box office.

6. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The third installment of the popular Marvel Studios franchise, Guardian Of The Galaxy, remained slightly away from crossing the lifetime collection of the previous movie. The superhero film grossed USD 845 Million globally, resting at the sixth spot among the highest-grossing Zoe Saldana movies of all time.

The movie marked the return of the original cast along with Stallone in this installment too.

7. Guardians Of The Galaxy

The first movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, marked the beginning of the Superhero film franchise and took the seventh spot among Zoe Saldana's top-grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

The Marvel Studios movie was released in 2014 as part of Phase 2. This installment grossed USD 770 million globally and became one of the studio's biggest potboilers. Later, the makers brought its two sequels and connected them with their popular multiverse by weaving crossovers between multiple characters.

Following is a list of Highest Grossing Zoe Saldana Movies, based on worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Gross Worldwide Collections 1 Avatar USD 2.927 Billion 2 Avengers: Endgame USD 2.748 Billion 3 Avatar: The Way Of Water USD 2.317 Billion 4 Avengers: Infinity War USD 2.048 Billion 5 Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol 2 USD 869 Million 6 Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol 3 USD 845 Million 7 Guardian Of The Galaxy USD 770 Million

Besides the above-mentioned movies, a few other notable works of Zoe Saldana include - Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Star Trek Beyond, Star Trek Into Darkness and more.

Besides the above-mentioned movies, a few other notable works of Zoe Saldana include - Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Star Trek Beyond, Star Trek Into Darkness and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

