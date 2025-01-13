Hindi Box Office: Ram Charan's Game Changer & Sonu Sood's Fateh begin 2025 on a dull note

2025 began on a dull note for the Hindi box office. Sonu Sood starrer violent action drama Fateh and Ram Charan and Kiara Advani led political action drama Game Changer were expected to attract the audience to the cinemas during the festive weekend of January. However, both movies disappointed with their performance.

Game Changer takes an average start in Hindi; Fateh disappoints with no significant growth

Helmed by Shankar Shanmughan, Game Changer was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. The political action drama recorded an average opening weekend at the Hindi box office, that too while applying some external aid to pump up the figures.

Opening with Rs 7 crore on Day 1, the movie witnessed a drop on the second day and collected Rs 6.65 crore. Further, the action drama remained flat on the third day and wrapped its opening weekend at just Rs 20 crore net. For the unversed, Game Changer needs to collect at least Rs 55 crore net in Hindi in order to bag a successful verdict.

While on the other hand, the Hindi-language movie Fateh could only post a total of Rs 6 crore net in its opening weekend. The Sonu Sood starrer also took the help of a Buy-One-Get-One offer and other external tools to portray a picture of a steady run over the weekend, while the actual story is quite different.

Mixed word-of-mouth and weak promotions curtail the business

Both movies opened to mixed-bag reactions from the audience and the critics. Had they received a superlative word-of-mouth, the box office picture could've been better. Moreover, both the Pongal/Sankranti 2025 releases failed to ignite curiosity among the audience with their promotional assets.

While the Sonu Sood movie was heavily dependent on its content power, the Ram Charan, Shankar movie had star value, which failed to lure the audience.

All eyes are now on the release of Azaad, Emergency, Sky Force, and Deva. Let's see which upcoming movie will bring the glory back at the Hindi box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

