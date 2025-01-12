Box Office: 5 movies that flopped despite good reviews- Tamasha, Gangs Of Wassepur 2, and more

The box office performance of a movie depends not only on its quality but also on several other factors, such as the star cast, release date, pre-release buzz, and promotions. Many movies that received positive word-of-mouth failed to resonate at the box office. Pinkvilla compiled a list of 5 movies that flopped at the box office despite receiving good reviews. Take a look!

1. Tamasha

Tamasha is considered among the modern cult movies. However, not many people know that the Imitiaz Ali-directed movie didn't do well at the box office.

Made on a budget of Rs 87 crore, Tamasha flopped by earning Rs 68.50 crore net in its entire run. Though the reviews were positive, the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone movie couldn't translate into the much-needed footfalls.

2. Lootera

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Lootera holds a special place among the cinegoers. However, it was a box office bomb, despite receiving good reviews.

The Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer movie could collect only Rs 27.75 crore against an estimated budget of Rs 32 crore.

3. An Action Hero

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles, An Action Hero was opened to positive word-of-mouth but it couldn't hit the mark at the box office. The Anirudh Iyer-directed movie turned out to be an underperformer.

4. Jersey

The Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer sports-drama Jersey won audience love but not commercial success. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial couldn't sail through a successful theatrical run and ended up being a disappointment despite receiving appreciation for its performances.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 95 crore, Jersey could only collect Rs 20.50 crore in India, bagging a disaster verdict at the box office.

5. Gangs Of Wassepur 2

Gangs of Wasseypur is considered among the best movies of Indian cinema. However, the two-part gangster drama was not a successful venture at the box office.

The Anurag Kashyap-directed cult movie couldn't attract the audience much to the cinemas. One of the major reasons for its failure was the arrival of Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger just one week after its release.

Which of the above-mentioned movies do you like the most?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

