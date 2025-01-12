Fateh Day 3 Box Office: Sonu Sood starrer sleek actioner collects Rs 2 crore on Sunday; wraps 1st weekend on average note

Marking the directorial debut of actor Sonu Sood, Fateh was released in the cinemas this weekend. However, the violent action film couldn't lure the audience much and wrapped its opening weekend on an average note.

Fateh shows no sign of growth; collects Rs 6 crore in opening weekend

Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, Fateh is struggling to find an audience at the box office. The Sonu Sood directorial opened to Rs 2 crore on its debut day, aided with subsidized ticket fares at Rs 99 nationwide.

It remained flat on its 2nd and 3rd Day and showed no sign of growth. The movie collected Rs 2 crore on Saturday, followed by another Rs 2 crore on Sunday. The total cume of the Sonu Sood starrer currently stands at Rs 6 crore net at the Indian box office, which also came from some self-pumping and external factors to put up a steady picture. Ideally, the movie should have doubled the opening day number over the weekend.

The underwhelming performance of Fateh could be seen as a lack of any star face in the project. Moreover, the movie didn't meet the superlative word-of-mouth, a major concern. Though it is being applauded for its action and gore, the film wasn't satisfying on the content front.

Three-Days Collections Of Fateh Are Listed Below:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 2 crore Day 2 Rs 2 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 6 crore

About Fateh

Fateh follows the life of Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), an ex-Indian spy who has settled into a quieter existence as a dairy farm supervisor in Moga, Punjab. His tranquility is disrupted when Nimrat (Shivjyoti Rajput), who is like a sister to him, ventures to Delhi to confront the developers of a predatory loan app she was inadvertently promoting.

When Nimrat goes missing, Fateh's journey to find her unveils a vast cybercrime racket. Joined by Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez), an ethical hacker, Fateh navigates through this digital underworld to dismantle the scam. Can Fateh and Khushi bust the racket, or are they engulfed? Watch Fateh to find out.

Fateh In Theaters

Fateh is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

