Game Changer Hindi Day 3 Box Office: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie continues FLAT run; collects Rs 7 crore on Sunday

The Pan-India movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in triple roles and Kiara Advani, is struggling at the box office. It didn't show any growth on its big Sunday and ended its opening weekend on an average note.

Game Changer mints Rs 7 crore on Sunday; cume reaches Rs 20 crore mark

Directed by Shankar Shanmughan, Game Changer opened to mixed word-of-mouth, which turned out to be a major reason for its average performance at the box office. The movie took an opening of Rs 7 crore on Day 1. Further, it recorded a slight dip and collected Rs 6.65 crore. As per estimates, the movie remained flat on Sunday and ended its opening weekend on an average note by minting Rs 7 crore on Day 3.

The total cume of Game Changer in the Hindi markets reached Rs 20.65 crore net. Though these are not bad numbers, considering the massive budget and stars associated with the project, the box office performance isn't satisfying.

Moreover, one cannot ignore the self-buying tactics used by the makers to create a better picture while the actual story is completely different. The extent of self-buyings will be known once the film starts performing at normal levels.

Here's How Much Game Changer Has Collected In Three Days:

Days Net Collections In Hindi Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 6.65 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore (est.) Total Rs 20.65 crore in three days

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in triple roles: H. Ram Nandan IAS, his father, Appanna, and his younger brother, H. Charan IPS. Ram, as Ram Nandan, navigates his journey to expose corrupt politicians who destroy his father, Appanna's dream of witnessing a corruption-free nation. Kiara Advani plays the role of Ram's wife, Deepika.

With Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have reunited after six years. They first shared screen space in their Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

Game Changer In Theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

