Be Happy actor Abhishek Bachchan says parents should not be friends with their kids; here's why

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a loving father to 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, recently shared his thoughts on parenting. While promoting his film Be Happy, where he portrays the role of a girl dad, Abhishek emphasized the importance of maintaining a distinct boundary between being a parent and a friend. He reflected on the need to set clear limits while raising children.

In an interview with NDTV, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his views on the idea of parents being friends with their children. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a parental role, stating that while it is essential to be friendly, parents should not assume the role of a friend.

According to him, children need their parents for guidance, protection, comfort, and love, distinguishing the parental role from that of a friend.

The I Want To Talk actor highlighted the need to preserve parental authority by distinguishing between being supportive and acting as a peer. He pointed out that although children should feel at ease sharing their thoughts with their parents, they must also understand the respect and direction inherent in the parent-child dynamic.

"There is a certain decorum, not just because I gave you life, but because I am responsible for raising you, caring for you, loving you, and providing for you," he explained.

Bachchan highlighted the constant support parents provide, needing to be a dependable figure in a child's life, someone they can approach for guidance and help. He emphasized that children should always feel secure, knowing their parents will stand by them in any situation.

Summarizing his perspective, he reiterated that while it is essential to be friendly with children, parents should avoid becoming their friends.

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek reportedly mentioned that although they share a close bond and can discuss anything, the relationship remains one-sided. He stressed that he would never overstep certain boundaries, always being mindful of his father's stature and maintaining a tone of respect in their conversations.