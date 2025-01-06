Game Changer Premiere Advance Bookings North America: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie crosses USD 600k; Set for decent start

Friday will turn out to be a big day for filmmaker S Shankar as his upcoming film, Game Changer, will arrive in cinemas worldwide. Starring Telugu superstar Ram Charan in the lead role, the political action thriller is touted as one of the biggest movies of 2025. Kiara Advani is cast as his love interest in the movie. The release of Game Changer coincides with the Sankranthi weekend and the Telugu actioner has been trending for its advance bookings globally.

Game Changer Crosses USD 600k In North America; Sells 20k Tickets In Pre-Sales

Game Changer has crossed USD 600k in advance sales in North America with less than four days to go for the premieres. Ahead of its release on January 10, the upcoming film has sold 20,000 tickets in pre-sales there. The advance bookings collection is lower than that of recent big movies in Tollywood like Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 including the regional film, Mahesh Babu's action drama, Guntur Kaaram.

Game Changer would require positive word-of-mouth that can boost its performance in the pre-sales in North America. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is looking to have a decent start at the box office. It is yet to be seen if S Shankar's directorial can attract the audience more with their promotional and marketing activities.

Game Changer Is Expected To Be Highest Grosser On Sankranthi In 2025

Game Changer has great expectations among cinephiles, especially Ram Charan fans, considering his comeback as a solo lead after 2019 release, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Amid its decent buzz in the market, S Shankar's helmer is likely to emerge as the highest grossing film on Sankranthi this year.

Advertisement

It is releasing alongside its rival Telugu releases Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam along with Hindi film, Fateh on the Sankranthi weekend. Led by Sonu Sood, Fateh is clashing with Ram Charan-starrer on January 10 and would become the lowest grosser on the festival. While Daaku Maharaaj would score well at the box office, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is expected to be a decent grosser.

Produced on a massive budget, Game Changer is an expensive film and its box office performance will highly depend on the Makar Sankranthi season and good word-of-mouth to sail through.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Booking: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie crosses USD 425K at box office, 1 week out