I Want To Talk Box Office Collections: Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's film is a DISASTER; Collects Rs 1.20 crore in 5 days

Abhishek Bachchan's latest film, I Want To Talk, was released on November 22, 2024. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it explores the story of Arjun Sen, an NRI who is a cancer survivor. While the Abhishek Bachchan has received positive responses for his performance from the audience, the recent release has failed to spread its charm at the box office. I Want To Talk has emerged as a disaster at the ticket windows, with lifetime collections expected to be under the Rs 3.00 crore mark.

I Want To Talk Manages To Touch Rs 1.20 Crore In Five Days

I Want To Talk had a low opening of Rs 20 lakh and struggled to find a foothold at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan's latest release has collected a cumulative collection of just Rs 1.20 crore net in India in five days. On Day 5, Shoojit Sircar's helmer earned Rs 15 lakh net. The latest earnings were similar to Day 4, but that's not going to change the fate of the film in any way, as the results are dismissal.

Day Wise India's Net Collection Of I Want To Talk Is Listed Below

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 20 lakh Day 2 Rs 35 lakh Day 3 Rs 35 lakh Day 4 Rs 15 lakh Day 5 Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 1.20 crore

Abhishek Bachchan Wasn't First Choice For I Want To Talk

In a podcast interview with Cyrus Says, director Shoojit Sircar had revealed that Abhishek Bachchan wasn't his first choice to play the lead in I Want To Talk. Sircar wanted to cast late legendary actor Irrfan Khan instead. The filmmaker shared that he wrote the story of his latest release while keeping Irrfan in mind.

While that couldn't happen due to Irrfan's untimely demise, director Shoojit Sircar admitted that Abhishek Bachchan "came quite close to" how he imagined the character to be. Sircar also stated that he is quite satisfied with Abhishek's performance in the movie.

All About I Want To Talk

Written by Ritesh Shah, I Want To Talk is about Abhishek Bachchan as Arjun Sen, who goes through a life-altering surgery and navigates his complex relationship with his daughter. It also stars Johnny Lever, Pearl Dey, and Jayant Kriplani. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The official announcement for the same is awaited.

