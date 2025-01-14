Iconic Pongal Clashes At Tamil Box Office: From Petta vs Viswasam to Varisu vs Thunivu

Box office clashes are not a new thing. Major big tentpole movies often end up facing each other during festive weekends. What could be a bigger festival than Pongal for the Kollywood film industry! Here's discussing three iconic Pongal clashes at the Tamil box office.

1. Jilla vs Veeram - 2014

On January 10, 2014, two tentpole movies, Jilla and Veeram, faced a massive clash. While the first one had Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the latter was an Ajith Kumar film (Padam).

The box office rivalry between Vijay and Ajith in Tamil Nadu is widely popular. These are the two biggest stalwarts in the South, apart from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, when it comes to superstardom. Both Pongal releases fought head-to-head in Tamil Nadu, where Jilla collected ₹51 crore, while Veeram grossed ₹50.50 crore.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer took the lead elsewhere and smashed ₹90.5 crore, while the Ajith Kumar film ended up collecting ₹75 crore globally in its full run.

2. Petta vs Viswasam- 2019

In 2019, Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam released against each other. Though the Thalaivar movie remained under Viswasam in its home state, it took a big lead everywhere else, especially in overseas locations.

The worldwide gross collection of Petta was Rs 219 crore while Viswasam curbed its theatrical run at Rs 180 crore, both emerging as big hits at the box office.

3. Varisu vs Thunivu- 2023

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar once again faced each other during Pongal 2023 when they came up with Varisu and Thunivu, respectively. Though both action dramas opened to mixed-bag reactions, they succeeded in emerging as the career biggest blockbusters for the respective superstars at the box office.

Varisu took a lead of Rs 110 crore over Thunivu and ended its lifetime theatrical run at Rs 304 crore, while the Ajith movie collected Rs 195 crore globally in its full run.

The combined box office collection of Varisu and Thunivu was around Rs 500 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

