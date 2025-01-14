Iconic Sankranthi Clashes At Andhra Box Office: From AVPL vs Sarileru Neekevvaru to HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram

As we are celebrating Sankranthi today, it's time to take a glance at some of the iconic Sankranthi box office clashes at Andhra Box Office. Here's presenting four iconic Sankranthi clashes.

1. Vinaya Vidheya Rama vs F2 vs NTR Kathanayakudu - 2019

2019 witnessed a three-way clash on Sankranthi. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Venkatesh, and Varun Tej starrer F2: Fun and Frustration, and Balayya starrer NTR Kathanayakudu, all three major Telugu movies were released during the same weekend.

The Ram Charan movie and Balayya starrer couldn't hit the right chords with the audience and failed to succeed at the box office. While on the other hand, F2 emerged as a big blockbuster.

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo vs Sarileru Neekevvaru - 2020

In 2020, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu faced each other with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, respectively.

Though both movies opened to mixed word-of-mouth, the Allu Arjun starrer family action drama won the clash with a solid margin. While the Allu Arjun movie grossed Rs 196 crore in AP/TS, Mahesh Babu's action-flick raked over Rs 161 crore at the Telugu box office.

3. Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy - 2023

2023 witnessed a clash between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna at the Telugu box office. Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja enjoyed an upper hand by grossing Rs 171 crore, emerging a superhit while the latter ended up collecting around Rs 96.50 crore in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana states.

Both movies were successful ventures at the box office.

4. Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan - 2024

The clash between Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's HanuMan is worth mentioning. Both movies clashed with each other during Pongal 2024.

The Mahesh Babu starrer opened to average reviews which curtailed its business at Rs 133 crore in the Telugu states. The superhero action flick stormed Rs 153 crore in AP/TS belt, turning out to be a big blockbuster and leading the clash with a good margin.

Currently, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balayya’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam are facing each other at the box office. While the Venky movie set to emerge as the biggest hit, Daaku Maharaaj has potential to end up being a Super-hit saga. The Shankar-directed movie will wrap its run on a disastrous note. It will be interesting to see which movie wins the clash in the end.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

