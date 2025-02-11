Interstellar Re-Release Day 5 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's movie remains EXCEPTIONAL on working Tuesday; Adds Rs 1.85 crore gross

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar continues its stellar run at the Indian box office, proving that great cinema transcends time. Despite being available on streaming platforms, the decade-old film remains a top choice for audiences who crave intellectually stimulating narratives and grand viewing experiences. On its fifth day of re-release, the sci-fi masterpiece added Rs. 1.85 crore gross, maintaining strong momentum even on a working Tuesday.

Interstellar opened at Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, February 7, and witnessed impressive growth over the weekend, collecting Rs. 3.80 crore on Saturday and Rs. 4 crore on Sunday. It sustained well on Monday with Rs. 2 crore, followed by today’s Rs. 1.85 crore, bringing its total re-release cume in India to Rs. 14.35 crore so far.

Interstellar is currently playing on both premium and standard screens, benefiting from strong audience demand. However, the film is set to make way for Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava at IMAX locations this Friday, which may temporarily slow down its earnings. Once it regains IMAX screens, though, the film is expected to finish its re-release run at around Rs. 30 crore—outpacing James Cameron’s Titanic (2023 re-release), which grossed Rs. 20 crore in India.

Since its 2014 release, Interstellar has continued to wow audiences with its profound themes of love, sacrifice, and survival. The film’s scientific accuracy, guided by Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist Kip Thorne, adds depth to its depiction of wormholes, time dilation, and black holes, making it a unique blend of entertainment and scholarliness.

Nolan’s visionary storytelling, combined with breathtaking cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema and Hans Zimmer’s soul-stirring score, makes Interstellar the cinematic phenomenon that it is. The stellar performances by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine further elevate the film’s emotional impact. The story follows Cooper (McConaughey), an ex-NASA pilot who embarks on a space voyage to find a new habitable planet for humans amid Earth’s environmental collapse, all while grappling with his bond with his daughter, Murphy (Chastain).

Interstellar India Re-Release Box Office Collection

Day Collection (₹ Crore) Day 1 2.70 Day 2 3.80 Day 3 4.00 Day 4 2.00 Day 5 1.85 Total 14.35

With its impressive hold at the box office, Interstellar proves that even a decade later, it still commands strong appeal. Its impact on cinema and audiences alike only deepens with time.