Interstellar Re-Release Day 7 India Box Office Trend: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Spectacle Expected to See Slight Box Office Hike from the Previous Day; Here’s Why

On Thursday, February 13, Interstellar is expected to collect Rs. 1.70 crores, marking a slight increase from the previous day’s earnings. The surge is anticipated to be driven by audiences eager to experience the film in IMAX before screens are taken over by major February 14 releases, Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World. While the Christopher Nolan classic will continue on standard screens, it is expected to regain its IMAX presence in about two weeks, providing another opportunity for cinephiles to relive the spectacle in its ideal format. This will also allow Interstellar to end its rerun in the country on a high note.

The film, widely regarded as a cinematic masterpiece, has seen a strong response in its India re-release, which was delayed from December 2024 to February 2025 due to Pushpa 2 occupying IMAX screens last year. Despite its temporary departure from premium formats, the film will maintain steady earnings and is projected to close its second outing in India at approximately Rs. 30 crore.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, Interstellar follows a group of astronauts on a perilous space mission to find a new habitable planet for humans as Earth faces environmental collapse. The film’s intricate storytelling, backed by scientifically grounded concepts like time dilation, wormholes, and black holes, alongside breathtaking visuals and Hans Zimmer’s iconic score, has cemented its status as a cult favorite.

The film’s re-release in India has underscored audiences’ growing appetite for intellectually stimulating offerings. On the industry side, it has also highlighted the need for more IMAX screens in the country, as the current infrastructure struggles to accommodate multiple grand-scale releases simultaneously—especially when movie buffs have no trouble spending surplus cash for a premium viewing experience.

As Interstellar continues to captivate viewers, its enduring legacy proves that some films are not just watched but lived and breathed.