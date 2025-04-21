Jaat Box Office Day 12 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s action drama eyes acceptable Monday drop to Rs 1.25 crore

Jaat Box Office Day 12 Early Estimates: Jaat, released on April 10, 2025, marks the significant return of mass star Sunny Deol to the big screen. The film is helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and others. On the second Monday of its run, the film is expected to net Rs 1.25 crore in India.

As of its Day 12 early estimates, the Sunny Deol film is expected to collect Rs 1.25 crore net, a nearly 75 percent drop on the Monday after a second Sunday worth Rs 4.75 crore net. As of its previous weekend, the film collected Rs 3.75 crore on Good Friday but slightly dropped to Rs 3.25 crore the following Saturday. With Sunday included, the film seems to have set a bar lower than the expectations of trade with Rs 11.75 crore collected in its last 3-day weekend.

With the arrival of Monday, a drop was definitely expected from the Sunny Deol starrer. Compared to its previous days, a drop to Rs 1.25 crore is acceptable as the film slowly nears the end of its first week of release. The opening weekend of the film did carry large expectations coming from the trade, but it failed to live up to them.

Anyway, Jaat has already raced past the Rs 70 crore mark and now it targets the lifetime India net of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) as its next big target. As we remember, Gadar collected Rs 77 crore net nationwide in its lifetime run and currently stands as the second highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career. Crossing it would surely give Jaat a further boost to the good perception of itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

