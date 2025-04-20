Jaat Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer nets Rs 4.75 crore on second Sunday; eyes to cross Gadar soon

Jaat Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol’s mass action entertainer Jaat has now been running in theaters for over 2 weeks. Supported by a leading cast of Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and others, the film is currently running at a moderate pace. As this Sunday marks the end of its second-weekend run, Jaat has collected a reasonable Rs 4.75 crore on its Day 11.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat earned Rs 59.60 crore in the extended opening week at the box office. On the occasion of Good Friday, this action entertainer recorded a good Rs 3.75 crore net. Unfortunately, the film dropped on the following Saturday to Rs 3.25 crore. Though it didn’t prove to be a big drop, as the film later grew big by 50 percent on its Day 11, collecting Rs 4.75 crore net in India. The 11-day total for Jaat now stands at Rs 71.35 crore.

Jaat daywise India net box office collection

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.75 crore Day 10 Rs 3.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 71.35 crore

With its 11-day cume, the film has successfully run past the Rs 70 crore mark. As of the present, it stands as the third-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s over 4-decade-long career. The next target of this Gopichand Malineni directorial is the lifetime net of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha of Rs 77 crore. Though Jaat is expected to see a drop once again in the coming weekdays, it will surely end its lifetime run over the position of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

While Jaat runs in the second week of its release at an average pace, makers have already put Jaat 2 in the development stage. Besides that, Sunny Deol would be next seen in several big projects like Lahore 1947 under Aamir Khan Productions, Border 2, a sequel to his 1997 all-time blockbuster and in the Ramayana duology as Lord Hanuman.

Watch the Jaat trailer

Jaat in theaters

Sunny Deol’s much-hyped action entertainer Jaat is running in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

