Jaat Box Office Day 12 Mid-Day Trends: Sunny Deol starrer maintains STEADY pace, holds on to its Monday hype

Jaat Box Office Day 12 Mid-Day Trends: Sunny Deol has returned in his much-loved mass avatar in his recently released entertainer Jaat. The last time Sunny Deol appeared in the same form was in 2023, leading the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. Jaat hit theaters worldwide on April 10, 2025. Directed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, it features Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra and several others in its leading cast.

Advertisement

This latest Sunny Deol film is currently running in its second week and has already crossed past its second weekend. While the film runs on Monday for the Day 12 of its release, it obviously guarantees a drop from its Sunday total while the variable margin of drop entirely depends upon the audience perception of the film.

Meanwhile, the 3-day total of the second weekend also did not prove to be as beneficial for the film as expected. Its second-weekend total net stands at Rs 11.75 crore collection in India, taking its total India net to Rs 71.35 crore.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is currently in a rivalry with the new Dharma Productions’ film Kesari Chapter 2, a courtroom drama led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. While Kesari 2 runs as a multiplex-centric film, finding its audience in the A-tier centers, Jaat is a mass action entertainer benefiting from its hype in tier 3 and 4 territories in single screens.

Advertisement

Watch the Jaat trailer

While Kesari 2’s positive reception outweighs that of Jaat with more of a mixed response, both of the films have not shown any big difference in their days of initial run at the ticket windows. The latest Sunny Deol film continues to hold its hype well enough on its Day 12, i.e. Monday. As the day passes, the film attracts audience in the same tier 3 and 4 territories like Rajasthan, Central India, Haryana, etc, to support the film’s healthy trend.

Jaat in theaters

The latest big actioner Jaat led by Sunny Deol is currently running in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer nets Rs 4.75 crore on second Sunday; eyes to cross Gadar soon