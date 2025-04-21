Jaat Box Office Day 12 Morning Trends: Sunny Deol’s film holds FAIR demand on second Monday

Jaat Box Office Day 12 Morning Trends: The most recent big action entertainers of Indian cinema include the mass action star Sunny Deol with Jaat. The film is led by Sunny Deol as the protagonist and Randeep Hooda as the leading antagonist. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, the film hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025. Jaat has recently completed its second weekend with not-too-bad but just acceptable results. With the onset of the second Monday, the film is running with an average demand.

The latest Mythri Movie Makers’ production, Jaat, has been an average performer at the box office. As per its Day 12 morning trends, the film is expected to face an obvious Monday drop post its three-day weekend. Even with that drop, the film has not crashed at the box office but is showing a fair enough demand at the box office windows. This Sunny Deol-led entertainer netted Rs 4.75 crore on its previous Sunday, taking its 11-day total to Rs 71.35 crore India net.

While the second weekend total of the film failed to come near the huge expectations set by the trade, it added an acceptable number to the film's 11-day total. With Jaat currently running in the second week of its release, it is also prepared to stand against another new Bollywood release titled Kesari Chapter 2 on the side, Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama sequel to the war-action entertainer Kesari.

The sequel also featured R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the leading cast. Thanks to both the films targeting an entirely different section of the audience, neither of them has inflicted or faced any considerable damage at the box office.

Jaat runs at the box office with a mixed reception. While initial expectations suggested bigger results for the film, this Sunny Deol-led action drama is currently holding onto its own pace in the theaters.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

