Jack Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Siddu Jonnalagadda's movie seals a disastrous fate; grosses a mere Rs 9 crore globally

In an attempt to blend comedy with a spy thriller, Jack, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, hit theatres on April 10. With the hero's current box office form—delivering back-to-back blockbusters like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square—this latest movie rode in on huge expectations. However, instead of generating laughs or thrills, the film left the audience confused and underwhelmed, resulting in a worldwide gross of around Rs 9 crore.

Marketed as a quirky action-comedy, Jack revolves around a jobless man, Pablo Neruda, who accidentally stumbles into the world of espionage. Despite the presence of popular faces like Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Prakash Raj, the film failed to make an impact. It struggled right from the beginning, receiving poor reviews and drawing a small number of viewers. As a result, it posted very weak Opening Day numbers of Rs 1.75 crore at the Indian box office. Though the holiday weekend helped it clock numbers on par with the opening day, the total gross of Rs 9 crore fell far short of the hype surrounding the film and the budget invested in it.

In spite of Siddu’s recent success with popular entertainers like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Jack was unable to preserve that energy. The film’s tone was criticized for being inconsistent—it tried to balance humor and high-stakes espionage but failed to do either effectively. The second half of the film collapsed under poor editing, flimsy visual effects, and a dispassionate narrative. The portrayal of RAW operations was also deemed absurdly unrealistic.

In addition to issues with the screenplay, criticism was also directed at the technical aspects and performances. Siddu, who typically excels in comedic roles, seemed miscast in this clumsy spy caper. The on-screen chemistry never clicked, and Vaishnavi’s character felt underdeveloped. The music album was labeled forgettable, and none of the songs made a lasting impression.

Given its disastrous theatrical performance, the film’s OTT release has been pushed forward. Initially planned for May, Jack is now expected to stream in the last week of April. For those who skipped it in theatres, the film might find a second life online—but even that seems unlikely unless viewers are curious enough to watch a misfire from two rising stars of Telugu cinema.

