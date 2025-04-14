Jack Extended First Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Siddu Jonnalagadda's movie struggles with weak performance after disappointing run

After delivering two back-to-back blockbusters, Siddhu Jonnalagadda was riding high on the success of his wildly popular DJ Tillu franchise that made him the star boy of Telugu cinema. His quirky performance as the iconic DJ Tillu struck gold with the youth; from viral songs to endless memes, the character became a sensation. Following the massive success of DJ Tillu (2022), the sequel Tillu Square hit the screens two years later and repeated the magic. Unfortunately, the same magic didn’t translate with his latest film, Jack.

Advertisement

Released on April 10, spy action-comedy Jack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by BVSN Prasad, has had a lackluster run so far. Despite the buzz around Siddhu’s growing stardom, the film has failed to hold its ground at the box office. Jack managed a worldwide gross of only Rs 7 crore over its 4-day extended weekend, from Thursday through Sunday. In stark contrast, Tillu Square pulled in a whopping Rs 59 crore in just 3 days, while the original DJ Tillu grossed Rs 10.75 crore in 2 days. The massive dip in numbers makes one thing clear: Jack is struggling to even make a mark.

Unlike the Tillu films, which Siddhu co-wrote with the directors of those films, Jack was entirely written and directed by Bhaskar. Many fans and industry insiders feel that Siddhu’s absence from the writing desk might have cost the film its spark. His trademark humor and eccentric energy, which shaped Tillu, were hugely induced into Jack also, but that's a complete misfit for the movie.

Advertisement

DJ Tillu told the story of a goofy DJ caught in a love-fueled mess, while Tillu Square built further chaos into the character’s journey. Both films showcased Siddu’s strengths, including comic timing, writing flair, and street-smart charm. But Jack, despite being ambitious in the genre, couldn’t deliver the same entertainment value due to a lack of gripping narration.

With lukewarm word-of-mouth and limited traction, trade experts predict Jack may at best touch Rs 12-15 crore in its full run, which will be a major letdown compared to his past hits.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Sunny Deol's actioner maintains decent hold after massive jump on opening weekend