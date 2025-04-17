Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Box Office Comparison: Analyzing collections of Ajith Kumar's 2025 releases in week 1

Ajith Kumar’s fans just witnessed a box office clash within his own filmography. With Good Bad Ugly completing its first week in theatres after its grand release on April 10, all eyes turned to see how it stacks up against Ajith’s previous film, Vidaamuyarchi. And the numbers tell a very clear story.

According to day-wise gross comparisons in Tamil Nadu, Good Bad Ugly has comfortably surpassed Vidaamuyarchi over the course of seven days. Vidaamuyarchi debuted with Rs 25.5 crore on Day 1, whereas Good Bad Ugly roared in with Rs 28 crore. The difference widened on Day 2, when Vidaamuyarchi settled at Rs 10 crore while Good Bad Ugly collected Rs 14.5 crore.

By the third day, the gap remained significant: Rs 18.5 crore for Good Bad Ugly and Rs 13 crore for Vidaamuyarchi. However, the pivotal moment came on Day 4, when Good Bad Ugly gathered an incredible Rs 23.5 crore—almost twice as much as Vidaamuyarchi's Rs 12.5 crore. On Day 5, Ambedkar Jayanti brought in an extra Rs 16 crore for Good Bad Ugly, while Vidaamuyarchi saw a decline to Rs 3.5 crore.

Both movies were affected by the weekday slowdown, but Good Bad Ugly held up considerably better. It earned Rs 6 crore on Day 6, compared to Rs 2.75 crore for Vidaamuyarchi. On Day 7, Vidaamuyarchi contributed Rs 2.25 crore, while Good Bad Ugly concluded the week with Rs 4.5 crore.

Day-Wise Gross Comparison (Tamil Nadu)

Day-Wise Good Bad Ugly Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Rs 28 crore Rs 25.5 crore Day 2 Rs 14.50 crore Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 18.50 crore Rs 13 crore Day 4 Rs 23.50 crore Rs 12.5 crore Day 5 Rs 16 crore Rs 3.5 crore Day 6 Rs 6 crore Rs 2.75 crore Day 7 Rs 4.5 crore Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 111 crore Rs 69.5 crore

While both movies had solid beginnings, the box office verdict is crystal clear. Good Bad Ugly has not just edged past but clearly dominated Vidaamuyarchi in Week 1 collections. The hype, the festive advantage, and the mass appeal of GBU have all worked in its favor, making it an enormous solo victory for Ajith in 2025.

