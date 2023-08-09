Jailer Advance Booking Box Office: Rajinikanth’s action thriller sells tickets worth Rs 13 crore already

The Thalaivar of Tamil Film Industry, Rajinikanth, is back with his box office beast, the Nelson Dilipkumar directed Jailer. The film is carrying tremendous buzz and the same is also reflecting in the advance ticket sales. As of Wednesday, at 3 pm, Jailer had sold approximately 1,50,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, and is expected to close its final count in the range of 2,00,000 tickets.

Jailer records advance booking worth Rs 13 crore for opening day

Jailer's advance ticket response is the best for a Tamil film in 2023, a lot better than the two tentpole Pongal releases – Thunivu and Varisu. The response is excellent in the single screens and non-national chains too. Jailer has sold tickets worth Rs 13 crore in Tamil Nadu for the opening day alone, whereas the weekend sales are in the North of Rs 30 crore. It’s the third best for a Tamil Film after PS 1 and Beast, and this is despite restrictions on early morning fan shows.

The response to advance booking yet again proves that Rajinikanth, even today, continues to be the most celebrated actor in Tamil Nadu and if Jailer delivers on the content front, it’s poised to be one of the biggest grossers of all time for the Tamil Film Industry. Jailer will be targeting an opening day in the range of Rs 20 to 23 crore in Tamil Nadu, with an All India start expected to fall in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore. This would be a phenomenal result, and then it’s just about the audience reports to be in the film’s favour for a big lifetime figure.

Jailer is expected to be a box office winner

Had the film got approvals from the government for 4 am shows, the start would have been in the North of Rs 25 crore, making it one of the biggest non-holiday openers of all time. The early reports for the film seem to be positive, and with a 5-day long weekend, the hope is that it will be a big box office winner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for non-stop updates on box office run of Jailer.

