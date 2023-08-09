Jailer: Cast, run time, screen count to show timings, here's everything about Rajinikanth starrer

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated and awaited film Jailer is just a day away from the big release in theatres. The expectations are sky high as Rajinikanth's film obviously also marks his comeback with a theatrical release after 2 years. The pan-Indian film is expected to have a massive opening as pre-bookings have already record. If you are excited to watch the superstar on the big screen tomorrow, here are all details you need. From the cast, screen time, and censor certification to more, read below to know all details about Jailer.

All details about Rajinikanth's Jailer ahead of release on August 10

Jailer cast and crew

One of the crowd-pulling aspects of Jailer has been the star-studded cast. The makers have roped some of the finest talents of the film industry, from Mohanlal to Jackie Shroff.

Rajinikanth will be seen in a titular role in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are reuniting after 36 years. The duo previously worked together in the film, Uttar Dakshin.



Jailer storyline

The story follows Muthuvel Pandian as he tries to maintain order in the prison while also trying to protect his family from the gangsters. He is a complex character who is torn between his duty as a jailer and his desire to protect his loved ones.

The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission.

Director of Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of Jailer. He is known for action thrillers that come with elements like dark humor. The director made his debut with the dark comedy Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film became a commercial hit at the box office. His next film was Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role opposite Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film became one of the biggest Tamil-language blockbusters. After that, he directed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast but it failed to perform well at the box office. Due to this, there were reports that Nelson was replaced to direct Rajinikanth's Jailer. But the superstar believed in him and reportedly delivered blockbuster content.

Budget of Jailer

As per Times Of India, Jailer was made on a whopping budget of Rs 225 crores. Rajinikanth reportedly charged a whopping 110 Crores for his role in the film. The star-studded cast like Mohanlal, Tamannaah, and Shivarajkumar were also paid a hefty fee in crores.



Jailer release date

Jailer is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 10. The film was expected to have a big clash with Malayalam film Jailer. But the Sakkir Madathil's director backed out to avoid a clash at the box office.

Run time and censor of Jailer

The film will reportedly be 2 hours 40 minutes long. Jailer also received U certification from the censor board.



Jailer pre-bookings collections

Moviegoers can book Jailer's movie tickets on BookMyShow at any theatre/cinema hall near them. The film has sold a total of more than 612,000 tickets as of Tuesday on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow. The film is likely to have generated a total of Rs 12.83 crore from all over India just in its advance bookings, as per Business Today.

Jailer movie timings

The FDFS of a movie is a big celebration for fans. And if it's Rajinikanth's movie, one can imagine the madness. Usually, the first show of movies used to begin at 4 AM but that's not possible this time. The first show of Jailer will start at 9 AM, as per government rule.

After the Thunivu and Varisu clash in January 2023, which resulted in the death of a fan, early morning shows in Tamil Nadu have been canceled. This means that there will be no 4 AM or 7 AM shows for Jailer in the state, and the first show will begin at 9 AM.

Highest number of screen counts for Jailer

The Rajinikanth starrer has got a massive screen count all over the South. Reportedly, Jailer will be released on over 300 screens in Kerala. The film is slated to grace approximately 300 screens in multiple languages, in both single screens and multiplexes across Karnataka. In Tamil Nadu, Jailer will be screened at every theatre.

Jailer OTT and satellite rights

The satellite and OTT rights of Jailer have been sold to Sun Productions. The top television channel in Tamil Nadu, Sun TV has retained the satellite rights and OTT platfor Sun NXT for online streaming. The rights have not been sold for a whooping price and will not be disclosed. However, the film is expected to be aired on Sun TV during Diwali.

The film's songs like Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Hukum and others have become a major highlight. Anirudh Ravichander's composition added a new layer to Jailer. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Jani Master has choreographed the dances movies to the songs.

