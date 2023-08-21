Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer Overseas gross rises to USD 22M, Tops Rs. 500cr Worldwide

Jailer collected USD 3.30 million in its second weekend internationally, taking its total gross to USD 22 million (Rs. 182 crores). Combined with Rs. 325 crores in India, the worldwide gross of the Rajinikanth starrer stands at Rs. 508 crores approx. Jailer is the second highest-grossing Kollywood film to date, just behind 2.0, overtaking PS1.

The film is just a hair shy of 2.0 (USD 22.10 million) to become the biggest Kollywood film internationally. It is possible that it may have achieved the same if the actuals in some of the markets come a bit higher. If not, well it will be done on Monday. Notably, the 2.0 overseas total includes around USD 3 million from China release, which Jailer or for that matter other Kollywood films have. Excluding China, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was the biggest Kollywood film overseas with USD 20.70 million.

Jailer has set many new highs for Kollywood internationally. It is now the highest-grossing Tamil film in the Middle East with USD 6.10 million, overtaking Vikram’s USD 5.10 million. In Malaysia, it has surpassed the long-standing record of RM 12.70 million by Kabali, with estimates putting it at around RM 15 million by the end of the second weekend. It will soon beat Dilwale RM 15.70 million to become highest grossing Indian film in the market.

In North America, Jailer is second only to PS1, though that will change soon as it is heading for a USD 7 million finish. It is also behind PS1 in most of Europe including the UK and France, though some of these may change depending on how it holds from here on. Australia and Singapore are the only two main markets that will not set a new record.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

North America: USD 6,250,000

Middle East: USD 6,100,000

Australia/NZ: USD 1,075,000

Malaysia: USD 3,350,000 approx

Singapore: USD 1,150,000

Rest of Asia: USD 650,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,525,000

France: USD 600,000

Europe: USD 1,150,000

Rest of World: USD 150,000

Total: USD 22,000,000 / Rs. 182.50 crores

