Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer has a BUMPER opening day of 48 crores in India
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer had a bumper opening day, with Rs. 48 crores first day at the Indian box office. The first day numbers are the highest for a Tamil film in 2023, overtaking Varisu.
Key Highlight
-
Jailer grossed Rs. 48 crores plus in India on its first day, making it fifth biggest Tamil opener
-
Tamil Nadu collected Rs. 21-22 crores on first day, similar to Vikram and PS1
-
The worldwide first day for Jailer is estimated to be Rs. 85 crores plus
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer had a bumper opening day yesterday, with early estimates putting Rs. 48 crores approx first day for the film at the Indian box office. The first day numbers are the highest for a Tamil film in 2023, overtaking Varisu (Rs. 29.80 crores) earlier in January. Overall, they are fourth highest ever for Kollywood, just behind 2.0, Beast and Sarkar. Depending on where the actuals land, it can go all the way to third position as Sarkar is just over a crore higher.
The film opened to Rs. 21-22 crores approx in Tamil Nadu, which is once again the highest for a Tamil film this year, ahead of Thunivu (Rs. 21 crores). The opening is similar to Vikram and PS1 from last year, both of which went on to become the highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu. The film missed early morning shows in the state as the new regulations didn’t permit screenings before 9 AM. These shows generally make a huge chunk of first day numbers with their high premium ticket prices. Had it not been for this hindrance, the film could have easily exceeded Rs. 25 crores.
Jailer highest opening day for Kollywood in Karnataka
The film also did really well outside Tamil Nadu, with Karnataka recording the highest opening day ever for a Tamil film at Rs. 8.75 crores approx, beating 2.0 (Rs. 7.60 crores). In Kerala, the film is the third biggest opener ever for Kollywood with Rs. 6 crores and could climb to second spot depending on where the actuals come. Similarly, Telugu states also recorded the third-highest first day for Kollywood, only behind two Rajinikanth films; 2.0 and Kabali.
Aside from the strong opening, the most important thing is that the film has received positive audience reception, which was amiss for Rajnikanth's last two movies. The film will be enjoying a long 6-day extended weekend with a big Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. The pre-sales for the weekend are strong. Simply speaking the stage is set for the film to deliver in a big way.
The territorial breakdown for first day box office collections of Jailer is as follows:
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 21.50 crores approx
AP/TS: Rs. 10 crores
Karnataka: Rs. 8.75 crores
Kerala: Rs. 6 crores
North India: Rs. 2 crores
Total: Rs. 48.25 crores
The film has also opened strongly overseas, with early numbers suggesting USD 4.50 million plus start. That would give the film a worldwide start of Rs. 85 crores plus. An update on the same will be made latter in the day.
About Jailer Movie
Jailer is Tamil black-comedy action movie penned and helmed by Nelson, with production credits belonging to Sun Pictures. The film showcases Rajinikanth taking on the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia
ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 worldwide closing box office collections; Earns nearly Rs. 350 crores globally
Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film and media business, with a particular focus on South Indi... Read more