Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer has a BUMPER opening day of 48 crores in India

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer had a bumper opening day yesterday, with early estimates putting Rs. 48 crores approx first day for the film at the Indian box office. The first day numbers are the highest for a Tamil film in 2023, overtaking Varisu (Rs. 29.80 crores) earlier in January. Overall, they are fourth highest ever for Kollywood, just behind 2.0, Beast and Sarkar. Depending on where the actuals land, it can go all the way to third position as Sarkar is just over a crore higher.

The film opened to Rs. 21-22 crores approx in Tamil Nadu, which is once again the highest for a Tamil film this year, ahead of Thunivu (Rs. 21 crores). The opening is similar to Vikram and PS1 from last year, both of which went on to become the highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu. The film missed early morning shows in the state as the new regulations didn’t permit screenings before 9 AM. These shows generally make a huge chunk of first day numbers with their high premium ticket prices. Had it not been for this hindrance, the film could have easily exceeded Rs. 25 crores.

Jailer highest opening day for Kollywood in Karnataka

The film also did really well outside Tamil Nadu, with Karnataka recording the highest opening day ever for a Tamil film at Rs. 8.75 crores approx, beating 2.0 (Rs. 7.60 crores). In Kerala, the film is the third biggest opener ever for Kollywood with Rs. 6 crores and could climb to second spot depending on where the actuals come. Similarly, Telugu states also recorded the third-highest first day for Kollywood, only behind two Rajinikanth films; 2.0 and Kabali.

Aside from the strong opening, the most important thing is that the film has received positive audience reception, which was amiss for Rajnikanth's last two movies. The film will be enjoying a long 6-day extended weekend with a big Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. The pre-sales for the weekend are strong. Simply speaking the stage is set for the film to deliver in a big way.

The territorial breakdown for first day box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 21.50 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 10 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 8.75 crores

Kerala: Rs. 6 crores

North India: Rs. 2 crores

Total: Rs. 48.25 crores



The film has also opened strongly overseas, with early numbers suggesting USD 4.50 million plus start. That would give the film a worldwide start of Rs. 85 crores plus. An update on the same will be made latter in the day.

About Jailer Movie

Jailer is Tamil black-comedy action movie penned and helmed by Nelson, with production credits belonging to Sun Pictures. The film showcases Rajinikanth taking on the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 worldwide closing box office collections; Earns nearly Rs. 350 crores globally