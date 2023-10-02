Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer hits USD 45M Overseas, To cross 1100Cr Worldwide today
Combined with the Rs. 720 crore from India, the worldwide box office collections of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan stands at Rs. 1097 crore.
Key Highlight
Jawan continues to perform exceptionally well on the international front, raking in an outstanding USD 2 million during its fourth weekend. This pushed its overseas total to USD 45.40 million (Rs. 377 crore). The fourth-weekend drop from the last week was a mere 45 per cent, thanks in large part to holds in the Middle East, where it only saw a 30 per cent decline from the previous week.
Combined with the Rs. 720 crore from India, the worldwide box office collections of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at Rs. 1097 crore, tantalizingly close to crossing the coveted Rs. 1100 crore milestone. The film will be hitting the eleventh century worldwide today.
For those keeping track, after the fourth weekend, Pathaan stood at USD 46.90 million, with Jawan now trailing by just USD 1.50 million versus nearly USD 5 million after its first extended weekend. Pathaan went on to add another USD 2 million to its total after the fourth weekend. Jawan, at the very least, should be matching that, possibly closer to USD 3 million, for a final number of over USD 48 million.
Jawan has performed best in the Gulf countries, where it is also the highest-grossing Indian film ever with USD 15.75 million, well ahead of USD 14 million by Pathaan. The final number could be close to USD 17 million, which will be 20 per cent higher than the previous record number.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other two markets which have set new highs for Bollywood. The former is a newer market which lifted restrictions from Indian films after decades of ban and now has emerged as a top overseas market for Jawan. Australia and Singapore can also see new records being set for Bollywood in the coming days. Elsewhere, Jawan is either on par or second only to Pathaan in most of the markets.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.
Americas: USD 14,810,000
United States: USD 9,720,000
Canada: USD 4,910,000
Rest of America: USD 180,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 8,190,000
Australia: USD 2,925,000
Malaysia: USD 1,200,000
Nepal: USD 925,000 Approx
Singapore: USD 775,000
New Zealand: USD 540,000
Sri Lanka: USD 375,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 1,450,000 (incl. Bangladesh)
Middle East and Africa: USD 16,250,000
UAE: USD 8,750,000
GCC: USD 4,500,000
Saudi Arabia: USD 2,500,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 500,000
Europe: USD 6,150,000
United Kingdom: USD 3,675,000
Germany: USD 735,000
France: USD 400,000
Nordics: USD 350,000
Netherlands: USD 330,000
Rest of Europe: USD 660,000
Total: USD 45,400,000 / Rs. 377 crores
ALSO READ: Top highest grossing Bollywood films worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Tops sans China beating Pathaan
Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film...