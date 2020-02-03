Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 3: Saif Ali Khan starrer mints over Rs 12 crore in three days
Jawaani Jaaneman box office report is out. The Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu starrer had a decent weekend with a total of Rs 12.25 crore. The day 3 i..e Sunday's collection was better than day 1 and day 2 with Rs 5 crore. For the unversed, on 1st and 2nd day the movie minted 3 crores and Rs 4.25 crore respectively. As expected, the movie did witness a spike in its earnings during the weekend, however, it could have been better. The three-day total is better than the recent outings Panga and Chhapaak.
As per the same report, the total is similar to Said Ali Khan's 2018 Baazaar. The movie had collected Rs 11 crore nett over the first weekend. The film's budget is reportedly around 40 crore so the movie has to earn more than the same to emerge as a hit. The film is currently getting stiff competition from Tanhaji and Street Dancer and its earnings can be affected by the new release this week i.e. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starter Malang. The movie has to mint more than Rs 40 crore to be a hit as apparently the budget of the film was Rs 30 crore and an additional 10 crore was spent on the promotions. The film is approximately released in more than 1200 screens.
Speaking of the movie, the comedy-drama is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It follows the life of a 40-year-old casanova. His life takes a u-turn when he gets to know that he has a daughter. The movie marks Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala's debut. The movie also stars Farida Jalal, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday among others.
The day-wise break of Jawaani Jaaneman's box office collection:
Day 1, Friday - 3,00,00,0000 appr
Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx
Day 3, Sunday - 5,00,00,000 apprx
TOTAL - 12,25,00,000 apprx
