Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan film Hits USD 35M Overseas, Move towards 1000 Cr Worldwide

During its second weekend overseas, Jawan raked in USD 7.30 million, bolstering its cumulative international earnings to USD 35.60 million (Rs. 296 crores). Jawan exhibited a better staying power than Pathaan, with a weekend-to-weekend drop of 57 per cent, better than Pathaan, which dipped by 60 per cent. With this weekend, Jawan stays on track to earn over USD 45 million overseas. Provided strong late legs, it could get close to Pathaan (USD 49.40 million), which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas sans China.

Adding the substantial Rs. 566 crores from its domestic Indian audience, the worldwide gross for this Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster now stands at Rs. 862 crores, and it is well on its way to crossing the monumental Rs. 1000 crores milestone in the days to come. Jawan will be the second SRK film to gross the four-digit number this year after Pathaan when even one Rs. 1000 crore (without China) seemed unfathomable for a Bollywood film before the start of the year. Dangal is the only other Bollywood film to gross over Rs. 1000 crores.

North America still leads as the top market after the second weekend with USD 12.15 million. Behind it, Gulf countries have grossed USD 11.65 million, tracking ahead of where Pathaan was after the second weekend. In third, the United Kingdom has grossed GBP 2.35 million, trailing behind Pathaan by 30 per cent. That shortfall may feel underwhelming but then Pathaan here was absolute insanity, as reaching even GBP 1 million remains a challenge. Notably, Jawan has received restrictive age ratings in most of the overseas territories. Historically that is always a big limiting factor, especially in the UK.

Elsewhere, Australia has done well with AUD 3.65 million. The second weekend here was 15 per cent higher than that of Pathaan. Malaysia has grossed RM 4.20 million and is the second biggest Bollywood film in the market after Dilwale. The Indian subcontinent markets Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives are excellent with nearly USD 1.50 million between them. Germany with EUR 610K is second only to Pathaan along with several other European markets.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 12,325,000

United States: USD 8,350,000

Canada: USD 3,800,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 6,175,000

Australia: USD 2,350,000

Malaysia: USD 900,000

Nepal: USD 700,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 650,000

New Zealand: USD 450,000

Sri Lanka: USD 275,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 850,000 (incl. Bangladesh)

Middle East and Africa: USD 12,000,000

UAE: USD 7,150,000

GCC: USD 4,500,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 350,000

Europe: USD 5,075,000

United Kingdom: USD 2,930,000

Germany: USD 650,000

France: USD 350,000

Nordics: USD 290,000

Netherlands: USD 280,000

Rest of Europe: USD 575,000

Total: USD 35,575,000 / Rs. 296 crores