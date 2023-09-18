Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan film Hits USD 35M Overseas, Move towards 1000 Cr Worldwide
Adding Rs. 566 crores from India, the worldwide gross for this Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster Jawan now stands at Rs. 862 crores. It is well on its way to crossing the monumental 1000 crores milestone.
Key Highlight
During its second weekend overseas, Jawan raked in USD 7.30 million, bolstering its cumulative international earnings to USD 35.60 million (Rs. 296 crores). Jawan exhibited a better staying power than Pathaan, with a weekend-to-weekend drop of 57 per cent, better than Pathaan, which dipped by 60 per cent. With this weekend, Jawan stays on track to earn over USD 45 million overseas. Provided strong late legs, it could get close to Pathaan (USD 49.40 million), which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas sans China.
Adding the substantial Rs. 566 crores from its domestic Indian audience, the worldwide gross for this Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster now stands at Rs. 862 crores, and it is well on its way to crossing the monumental Rs. 1000 crores milestone in the days to come. Jawan will be the second SRK film to gross the four-digit number this year after Pathaan when even one Rs. 1000 crore (without China) seemed unfathomable for a Bollywood film before the start of the year. Dangal is the only other Bollywood film to gross over Rs. 1000 crores.
North America still leads as the top market after the second weekend with USD 12.15 million. Behind it, Gulf countries have grossed USD 11.65 million, tracking ahead of where Pathaan was after the second weekend. In third, the United Kingdom has grossed GBP 2.35 million, trailing behind Pathaan by 30 per cent. That shortfall may feel underwhelming but then Pathaan here was absolute insanity, as reaching even GBP 1 million remains a challenge. Notably, Jawan has received restrictive age ratings in most of the overseas territories. Historically that is always a big limiting factor, especially in the UK.
Elsewhere, Australia has done well with AUD 3.65 million. The second weekend here was 15 per cent higher than that of Pathaan. Malaysia has grossed RM 4.20 million and is the second biggest Bollywood film in the market after Dilwale. The Indian subcontinent markets Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives are excellent with nearly USD 1.50 million between them. Germany with EUR 610K is second only to Pathaan along with several other European markets.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.
Americas: USD 12,325,000
United States: USD 8,350,000
Canada: USD 3,800,000
Rest of America: USD 175,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 6,175,000
Australia: USD 2,350,000
Malaysia: USD 900,000
Nepal: USD 700,000 Approx
Singapore: USD 650,000
New Zealand: USD 450,000
Sri Lanka: USD 275,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 850,000 (incl. Bangladesh)
Middle East and Africa: USD 12,000,000
UAE: USD 7,150,000
GCC: USD 4,500,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 350,000
Europe: USD 5,075,000
United Kingdom: USD 2,930,000
Germany: USD 650,000
France: USD 350,000
Nordics: USD 290,000
Netherlands: USD 280,000
Rest of Europe: USD 575,000
Total: USD 35,575,000 / Rs. 296 crores
