Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer tops USD 40M Overseas, To Cross Rs 1000Cr Worldwide today

Jawan crossed the USD 40 million mark internationally yesterday. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed USD 1.30 million on its third Saturday, which took its overseas total to USD 40.75 million (Rs. 339 crores). The third weekend is shaping into a phenomenal hold, we will have more on it tomorrow. Jawan has now become only the second Bollywood film to surpass the USD 40 million mark in the traditional overseas markets, the first one being another SRK starrer, Pathaan.

Adding to its accolades, Jawan also claimed the title of the highest grossing Bollywood film in India yesterday, surpassing Pathaan with Rs. 650 crores The film is poised for even greater records today as it approaches the monumental Rs. 1000 crore mark worldwide. As of last night, the film's worldwide earnings stood at Rs. 989 crores, leaving it just Rs. 11 crores short of this historic milestone. By the time you read this, Jawan will have already crossed this monumental milestone in real time.

Listing the top overseas markets for the film so far: Middle East (USD 13.80 million), North America (USD 13.60 million), United Kingdom (USD 3.40 million), Australia (USD 2.70 million) and Malaysia (USD 1 million).

The overseas box office collections of Jawan are as follows:

Week One: USD 28.25 million (8 days)

Week Two: USD 10.20 million

3rd Friday: USD 1.10 million

3rd Saturday: USD 1.30 million

Total: USD 40.75 million / Rs. 339 crores

About Jawan Movie

Jawan, an action-packed drama directed by Atlee and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra.

