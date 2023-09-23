Box Office: Jawan emerges highest Bollywood grosser ever in India; Supersedes Pathaan's collections on day 17

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time, on its third Saturday, by crossing the collections that Shah Rukh Khan's own film Pathaan registered earlier this year in India. Pathaan did a business of around Rs 531 crores nett in its full run and Jawan has managed to supersede it in 17 days flat. Jawan stood at Rs 522 crores at the end of its third Friday and by the end of its third Saturday, it will have done around Rs 536 crores. Considering the steady pace at which the SRK-Atlee film is registering numbers, it will be no suprise if it becomes the first Bollywood film to open the Rs 600 crore nett India club.

Shah Rukh Khan Delivers 2 Back To Back All TIme Grossers, First With Pathaan And Now With Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, after a sabbatical of over 4 years, has returned with a bang to deliver two back to back all time grossers, first with Pathaan and now with Jawan. Pathaan beat the collections of Dangal by a margin of around Rs 145 crores and now Jawan looks to cross Pathaan by a margin of around Rs 80 - 100 crores. Jawan shall cross the Hindi collections and worldwide collections of Pathaan by the end of third week, after which it will find some competition in Fukrey 3 and then Mission Raniganj.

Shah Rukh Khan Still Has An Ace Up His Sleeve With Dunki

2 Shah Rukh Khan films have cumulatively grossed almost Rs 2000 crores worldwide and by the end of Jawan's run, it shall go well over Rs 2100 crores. The actor has an ace up his sleeve, in the form of Dunki, which has been the most anticipated SRK film since his sabbatical. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration and the expectations from it are sky high. By the end of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan can be the holder of records that no Indian actor in the history of Indian Cinema may have ever held.

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out his Jawan styling team as he replies to fan question; ‘They forced me…’