Jawan Opening Week Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan creates new records with BIGGEST 7 day total for a Hindi Film

Shah Rukh Khan has created a new week one record as his newly released Jawan has created history with Rs 322 crore in its opening week in Hindi Version. After clocking a record breaking opening weekend of Rs 250 crore, the Atlee directorial continued to run riot on the weekdays as the film collected Rs 29.50 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 23.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 20.50 crore on Wednesday, taking the 7-day total collection to Rs 322 crore as per estimates.

Jawan tops Pathaan to create an all time record

With this, Jawan has a new record under its name topping the previous best opening week of Pathaan (Rs 317 crore). The 8-day extended week one total of Jawan would stand around Rs 340 crore, and set itself well to show big gains in collections in the second weekend. Being an out and out masala entertainer, the business of Jawan is sheer display of stardom from Shah Rukh Khan as the audience went berserk to see their favorite superstar in this rugged and raw avatar.

The film has done well across the board with top two chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – collecting Rs 154 crore through the opening week, contributing approximately 47 percent to the total business. The third best contributor to the business of Jawan was the third largest chain, Miraj, with an opening week of Rs 11.80 crore. MovieMax collected Rs 5.22 crore in 7 days, whereas MovieTime and Rajhans put together Rs 4.05 crore and Rs 3.85 crore respectively. All in all, the 6 major multiplex players collected Rs 179 crore, accounting to 56 percent of the total business.

Taking Wave and a couple of multiplex chains into account, the total plex contribution for Jawan would be anywhere in the vicinity of 60 to 62 percent, with single screens stepping in to chip in another 38 to 40 percent to the film business. With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has yet again put together several records under his name, the major ones being maximum Rs 50 crore plus days, Rs 60 crore plus days for a Hindi Film star. He is also the first and the only actor from Hindi Cinema to have Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore day under his name.

The film has also set records in several territories for opening week, ditto for the business in the multiplexes. The business has been at another level in the single screens too, especially for the opening weekend, where the film even faced capacity issues. Jawan is now on the track to hit Rs 500 crore and it’s the 2nd Friday that holds importance for one to say this with utmost confidence. Jawan is already a historic blockbuster and its fast headed to up the stake in terms of number game.

Jawan Day Wise Box Office Collections (Hindi)

Day NBOC Thursday Rs 64.00 crore Friday Rs 47.00 crore Saturday Rs 68.00 crore Sunday Rs 70.50 crore Monday Rs 29.50 crore Tuesday Rs 23.50 crore Wednesday Rs 20.50 crore Total Rs 322.00 crore

Talking of Tamil and Telugu dubbed, Jawan has collected a record breaking Rs 37 crore in its opening week, taking the all India total in the vicinity of Rs 360 crore. The film will be looking to hit the Rs 400 crore mark in the coming two days. The dynamic of business has undergone a major shift in the post pandemic world and the first to adopt to the changes is Shah Rukh Khan, and with two blockbusters of epic porportion in a quick span of 9 months, its safe to conclude that SRK ruling like a boss in today's time and age by a big margin, with ailmost all box office records under his name. SRK has another release in December - Dunki - which is yet again expected to set the box office on fire.

