Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tops USD 25M Overseas and Rs 600Cr Worldwide in six days

Following a robust opening weekend, Jawan has continued strong momentum at the overseas box office on weekdays. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed USD 1.90 million on Tuesday, contributing to its growing six-day total, which now stands at USD 25.50 million. When combined with Rs. 413 crores from the domestic market in India, the movie's global box office earnings have surged past the Rs. 600 crore milestone, accumulating a staggering Rs. 625 crore thus far.

During the first two weekdays, Jawan has exhibited a slightly stronger performance than Pathaan, although it's worth noting that Tuesday is a discount day in many markets. For a more accurate comparison, it would be prudent to evaluate Wednesday and Thursday figures.

In North America, where Pathaan held the upper hand during the weekend, Jawan managed to outperform it on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jawan has consistently maintained a lead over Pathaan in the Gulf and Australian markets. The United Kingdom and New Zealand are behind in daily collections but then Pathaan numbers in these two markets were absolutely insane. Bangladesh is maintaining collections at the weekend level given capacity is very small due to less number of cinemas in a hugely populated market.

Currently, Jawan appears well-positioned to comfortably surpass the USD 40 million mark in its full theatrical run, with realistic projections pointing towards USD 43-45 million. While catching up to Pathaan may seem unlikely at this juncture, it's not entirely out of the question. If the second week can sustain better than Pathaan, it remains a possibility worth considering. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in overseas sans China with over USD 49 million.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 9,000,000

United States: USD 6,350,000

Canada: USD 2,550,000

Rest of America: USD 100,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 4,300,000

Australia: USD 1,710,000

Malaysia: USD 575,000

Singapore: USD 500,000

Nepal: USD 500,000 Approx

New Zealand: USD 330,000

Sri Lanka: USD 200,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 475,000

Middle East and Africa: USD 8,600,000

UAE: USD 5,200,000

GCC: USD 3,200,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 200,000

Europe: USD 3,600,000

United Kingdom: USD 2,060,000

Germany: USD 470,000

France: USD 250,000

Nordics: USD 250,000

Netherlands: USD 175,000

Rest of Europe: USD 400,000

Total: USD 25,500,000 / Rs. 212 crores

