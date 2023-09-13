Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tops USD 25M Overseas and Rs 600Cr Worldwide in six days
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed USD 1.90M Overseas on Tuesday, which now stands at USD 25.50M. Combined with Rs. 413 crores in India, the global box office has surged past the Rs. 600 crore.
Key Highlight
Following a robust opening weekend, Jawan has continued strong momentum at the overseas box office on weekdays. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed USD 1.90 million on Tuesday, contributing to its growing six-day total, which now stands at USD 25.50 million. When combined with Rs. 413 crores from the domestic market in India, the movie's global box office earnings have surged past the Rs. 600 crore milestone, accumulating a staggering Rs. 625 crore thus far.
During the first two weekdays, Jawan has exhibited a slightly stronger performance than Pathaan, although it's worth noting that Tuesday is a discount day in many markets. For a more accurate comparison, it would be prudent to evaluate Wednesday and Thursday figures.
In North America, where Pathaan held the upper hand during the weekend, Jawan managed to outperform it on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jawan has consistently maintained a lead over Pathaan in the Gulf and Australian markets. The United Kingdom and New Zealand are behind in daily collections but then Pathaan numbers in these two markets were absolutely insane. Bangladesh is maintaining collections at the weekend level given capacity is very small due to less number of cinemas in a hugely populated market.
Currently, Jawan appears well-positioned to comfortably surpass the USD 40 million mark in its full theatrical run, with realistic projections pointing towards USD 43-45 million. While catching up to Pathaan may seem unlikely at this juncture, it's not entirely out of the question. If the second week can sustain better than Pathaan, it remains a possibility worth considering. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in overseas sans China with over USD 49 million.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.
Americas: USD 9,000,000
United States: USD 6,350,000
Canada: USD 2,550,000
Rest of America: USD 100,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 4,300,000
Australia: USD 1,710,000
Malaysia: USD 575,000
Singapore: USD 500,000
Nepal: USD 500,000 Approx
New Zealand: USD 330,000
Sri Lanka: USD 200,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 475,000
Middle East and Africa: USD 8,600,000
UAE: USD 5,200,000
GCC: USD 3,200,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 200,000
Europe: USD 3,600,000
United Kingdom: USD 2,060,000
Germany: USD 470,000
France: USD 250,000
Nordics: USD 250,000
Netherlands: USD 175,000
Rest of Europe: USD 400,000
Total: USD 25,500,000 / Rs. 212 crores
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan becomes first Indian film to top Germany box office on Monday
Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film and media business, with a particular focus on South Indi... Read more