Jigra Opening Weekend Box Office: Alia Bhatt starrer scores low numbers; Collects Rs 16 crore in 3 days

The Alia Bhatt-led Jigra has seen low results in its opening weekend with estimates indicating collections in the range of Rs 16.50 crore. The film opened at Rs 4.50 crore on Friday, then jumped to Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday, followed by similar results in the vicinity of Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. Jigra benefitted by Dussehra on Saturday, and a minor drop on Sunday was always on cards due to the holiday factor.

Jigra Scores A Low Weekend Of Around Rs 16.50 Crore Net

The eyes are now on the Monday test, as the film must hold and eventually showcase some sort of trend at the box office. Jigra marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt, and Vasan Bala, and is an action thriller, catering to urban audiences. The top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – collected Rs 11.80 crore over the three-day period, contributing 67 percent to the total business. A large chunk has come in from the multiplexes, and the film has done little outside the metros, due to the genre limitation.

The Alia Bhatt Factor Aided The Prospects Of The Movie Over The Weekend, However Little

The biz of Jigra would have been even lower if not for Alia Bhatt, as the 3-day figure has got the benefit of her presence, though it’s not changing the fate of the film in any manner. The Monday hold is crucial, though a miracle is unlikely to happen in this case, as the 3-day trend is not so encouraging.

Jigra Is A Safe Film Monetarily

The good thing for Jigra is in fact that despite the not-so-good performance at the box office, no one will lose money due to strong backend deals from digital and satellite players.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collection of Jigra

Friday: Rs 4.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 16.50 crore

