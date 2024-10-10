Jigra Box Office Preview: Alia Bhatt starrer run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day

After a successful collaboration on films like Student of The Year, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor and Sons, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani among others, Alia Bhatt is reuniting with Karan Johar on the Vasan Bala directed Jigra. The film is touted to be an action thriller, set against the backdrop of sisterhood, with Vedang Raina playing the role of Alia Bhatt’s brother. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The film is seeing an All-India release by Viacom 18 and the distributor is aiming to bring the feature film on about 2000 screens in India. The advance bookings for the film opened on Wednesday evening and the response is average if we take the genre into account, but an Alia Bhatt starrer should have seen a better pre-sale. Jigra has sold approximately 15000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on 3 PM on Thursday.

The film is headed for a final pre-sale in the vicinity of 25,000 tickets to 30,000 tickets, which indicates first-day business in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore. The hope is on Jigra to deliver on the content front and find appreciation from the urban audience in the metros, as little is expected from the mass belts.

Jigra has a national holiday on Saturday, leading to Sunday and this could help the film make up for the lower-than-expected business on the opening day. Jigra is an urban film made by Vasan Bala, and the business for the first day is coming purely due to the star presence of Alia Bhatt, and the trend in the long run will be determined by the content.

If the film gets a positive reception, it could benefit out of an open run until the arrival of two biggies – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – on Diwali. The first-weekend business will be in the range of Rs 22.00 to 26.00 crore, depending on the audience word of mouth and then the hope is on the film to do 2.5x the weekend in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

