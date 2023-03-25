John Wick Chapter 4 Saturday Box Office: Keanu Reeves' film becomes highest grosser of the franchise in 2 days

Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 had a very good Saturday at the Indian box office with collections of around Rs 8.15 crores nett on its second day. The numbers are expected to further go up on Sunday and the three day weekend collections of the film including paid previews can be around Rs 26 crores nett which is remarkable for a franchise that hasn't seen much success in terms of box office in India thus far. It is to be noted that this actioner is currently the number one film in the country and it will remain so till the release of Bholaa and Dasara next week.

John Wick Chapter Is The Highest Grossing John Wick Film In India, In Barely 2 Days

The film collected Rs 2.50 crores from its Thursday night previews, collected Rs 6 crores on its first day and now with a solid Saturday number, the film stands at Rs 16.65 crores nett. The trend of the film is strong and so is the word of mouth and it is heading towards a lifetime total of over Rs 50 crores. The first three films in the franchise cumulatively haven't done as much as what John Wick Chapter 4 has done in its first two days itself. It has become a franchise to watch out for, with a solid growth trajectory. The collections of the film look even better on knowing that it is certified 'A' in India, which removes the family audience out of the equation.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of John Wick Chapter 4 In India Are As Follows

Previews - Rs 2.50 cr

Day 1 - Rs 6 cr

Day 2 - Rs 8.15 cr

Total = Rs 16.65 cr Nett In India

John Wick 4 Is Performing Terrifically In Its Domestic Market

John Wick Chapter 4 is the box office leader even in its domestic market. With Thursday night previews of over 8 milliion dollars, the films weekend projections already are of over 70 million dollars. The audience ratings, critic ratings, advance bookings and every other parameter suggests that the film will become the highest grossing John Wick film. The film targets a domestic cume of over 200 million dollars and a worldwide cume of over 450 million dollars.

Advertisement

John Wick's first film didn't even gross 100 million dollars worldwide and now its fourth installment is doing 5 times as much and its a great result for everyone involved, from Keanu Reeves to Lionsgate, other investors and associated parties.

You can watch John Wick Chapter 4 at a theatre near you.