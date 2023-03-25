Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway see solid jump despite John Wick 4 onslaught

The Saturday jump at the box office for existing releases Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was excellent, just like how pre-pandemic jumps have always been. The lack of new Hindi releases worked in favour of the above-mentioned films, further strengthening the fact that films that strike a chord with the audiences will enjoy a longer run in theatres with holds better than pre-pandemic.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Grows By 70 Percent On Third Saturday. Eyes An Over Rs 125 Crore Nett India Lifetime



Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar grew by over 70 percent from Friday, as it added around Rs 3.20 crores nett on its 18th day. The film's solid trending has ensured that it will earn over Rs 125 crores nett as its lifetime nett box office collections in India. It is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year, only behind Pathaan. The overseas box office collections are expected to be around 5 million dollars at the end of its run and they can be termed as fair. The performance of the film theatrically has instilled faith in Indian movie producers for this genre of films.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:

Extended 2 Weeks - Rs 106.50 cr

3rd Friday - Rs 1.80 cr

3rd Saturday - Rs 3.20 cr

Total - Rs 111.50 crores Nett in India

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Almost Doubles From Second Friday On Second Saturday



Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway almost doubled in its numbers on day 9 as it collected around Rs 1.70 crores nett on its second Saturday. The collections are now almost around Rs 13 crores and by end of Sunday, it will touch Rs 15 crores nett. The film has enough steam now to touch Rs 20 crores nett in India, which seemed tough seeing its first Monday box office collections. The overseas collections have been solid for a film of this size. By the end of its run, it will have a global share of over Rs 15 crores. For a film that has already recovered its budget from non-theatrical revenue sources, the result sure is pleasing. The box office numbers of course aren't too much but when we compare them with similar looking films that found it tough to sustain even through their first weekend, this film's result is more than just satisfactory.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 10.15 cr

2nd Friday - Rs 90 lakh

2nd Saturday - Rs 1.70 cr

Total - Rs 12.75 crores Nett in India

While John Wick Chapter 4 is the box office leader this week, the new Hindi release Bheed has almost gone unnoticed in theatres with 2 day collections roughly of around Rs 1 crore.

